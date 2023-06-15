Anker intros new noise-canceling earbuds, the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC
Anker’s Soundcore lineup has just been expanded with an additional pair of earbuds, the Liberty 4 NC. Aimed at customers who don’t want to break the bank, Anker’s new earbuds will be available for purchase on June 29.
Just like many of Anker’s products, the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC is quite affordable and even gets a discount if you buy a pair at launch. Available in five different colors, the earbuds will sell for $100, but customers can save $20 if they decide to purchase the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC when they launch on June 29.
The Soundcore Liberty 4 NC feature noise-canceling and have a high sensitivity in-ear sound sensor, an oversized driver, as well as a unique noise isolation chamber that supposedly cancels up to 98.8% of noise.
Keep in mind that the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC’s launch discount and bonuses are only available in the United States. Also, you’ll have to order the earbuds before July 10 to qualify for the launch bonus.
In addition to the $20 discount, customers who sign up with their emails will receive a launch bonus that includes a Soundcore luggage tag and Soundcore Care earbuds replacement service, worth over $20.
Also, the earbuds come with adaptive ANC 2.0, which analyzes external and internal noises via in-ear and external sound sensor to remove unwanted noises in real-time. As far as sound is concerned, the Liberty 4 NC earbuds promise crisp, detailed sound quality thanks to Hi-Res wireless audio and LDAC technology that’s capable of transmitting thrice the data that regular Bluetooth transfers.
