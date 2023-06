Anker intros new noise-canceling earbuds, the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC

Anker’s Soundcore lineup has just been expanded with an additional pair of earbuds, the Liberty 4 NC. Aimed at customers who don’t want to break the bank, Anker’s new earbuds will be available for purchase on June 29.Just like many of Anker’s products , the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC is quite affordable and even gets a discount if you buy a pair at launch. Available in five different colors, the earbuds will sell for $100, but customers can save $20 if they decide to purchase the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC when they launch on June 29.In addition to the $20 discount, customers who sign up with their emails will receive a launch bonus that includes a Soundcore luggage tag and Soundcore Care earbuds replacement service, worth over $20.The Soundcore Liberty 4 NC feature noise-canceling and have a high sensitivity in-ear sound sensor, an oversized driver, as well as a unique noise isolation chamber that supposedly cancels up to 98.8% of noise.Also, the earbuds come with adaptive ANC 2.0, which analyzes external and internal noises via in-ear and external sound sensor to remove unwanted noises in real-time. As far as sound is concerned, the Liberty 4 NC earbuds promise crisp, detailed sound quality thanks to Hi-Res wireless audio and LDAC technology that’s capable of transmitting thrice the data that regular Bluetooth transfers.Keep in mind that the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC’s launch discount and bonuses are only available in the United States. Also, you’ll have to order the earbuds before July 10 to qualify for the launch bonus.