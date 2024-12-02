Stay charged up: Anker 20,000mAh portable charger 36% off this Cyber Monday





Anker 20,000 mAh battery pack with 36% discount! This Anker power bank offers ultra-fast, dual-device charging with 20,000mAh capacity, USB-C bi-directional charging, and Anker’s advanced PowerIQ technology. It is perfect for keeping your smartphone, tablet, or smartwatch powered up on the go. $25 off (36%) Buy at Amazon



The Anker PowerCore 20K is a powerhouse with a massive 20,000mAh capacity, allowing you to fully charge an



The USB-C port on the Anker PowerCore 20K supports two-way charging with 15W power for both input and output, letting you charge two devices at once. Plus, with both USB-C and Micro USB input ports, you have flexible options for recharging. Anker claims that if you're using a 10W charger, it will take about 10.5 hours to fully recharge, while a 5W charger will take around 20 hours.



So, if you still don’t have a reliable portable charger, now is the perfect time to grab one with the awesome Cyber Monday deals on Amazon. Let’s be real – staying powered up is essential these days. This deal gives you the chance to make a smart investment, keep your devices charged, and save big – 36% off, to be exact!



Finally, if you are looking to level up your smartphone or tablet game, don't miss our top picks for the best The Anker PowerCore 20K is a powerhouse with a massive 20,000mAh capacity, allowing you to fully charge an iPhone 16 or Galaxy S24 Ultra up to three times. Plus, with its trickle-charging mode, it's perfect for powering up low-energy devices like earbuds, smartwatches, Bluetooth speakers , and more.The USB-C port on the Anker PowerCore 20K supports two-way charging with 15W power for both input and output, letting you charge two devices at once. Plus, with both USB-C and Micro USB input ports, you have flexible options for recharging. Anker claims that if you're using a 10W charger, it will take about 10.5 hours to fully recharge, while a 5W charger will take around 20 hours.So, if you still don’t have a reliable portable charger, now is the perfect time to grab one with the awesome Cyber Monday deals on Amazon. Let’s be real – staying powered up is essential these days. This deal gives you the chance to make a smart investment, keep your devices charged, and save big – 36% off, to be exact!Finally, if you are looking to level up your smartphone or tablet game, don't miss our top picks for the best Cyber Monday phone deals and tablet deals

As much as smartphones have come a long way, their battery life still manages to be a headache. You probably know the feeling – your phone dies, and you аre stuck with no charger in sight. Well, luckily, Anker's Cyber Monday power bank deals are here to save the day.Amazon has some amazing deals on Anker portable chargers right now, and one you definitely don't want to miss is the Anker 325 Power Bank (PowerCore 20K) with a 36% discount. With a huge 20,000 mAh capacity in a compact and somewhat lightweight design, you can grab it for under $45 this Cyber Monday.