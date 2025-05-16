Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Amazon knocks the new EcoFlow Delta 3 down to its best price, but not for long

The EcoFlow Delta 3 is a reliable portable power station with multiple ports, solid 1800W output, and impressive UPS capabilities. And now, it's down to its best price on Amazon!

EcoFlow Delta 3 placed inside a home with furniture seen in the background.
Need to secure a reliable home backup power source with multiple outputs, loads of capacity, and expansion options? The EcoFlow Delta 3 will meet your needs! This portable power station builds on its well-received predecessor with quieter operation, 4,000 charging cycles, and a higher IP65 rating. The best part? You can buy it at its best price on Amazon, but only for a limited time!

Yep, for a short while, Amazon lets you save 24% on the 1,024Wh unit that normally sells for nearly $700. As far as we know, that promo doesn't go live too often, so you should definitely check it out while it lasts.

The EcoFlow Delta 3 is 24% off at Amazon

$170 off (24%)
For a limited time, Amazon lets you save 24% on the recently released EcoFlow Delta 3. Combining 13 ports and loads of output power, this 1,024Wh station is a perfect fit for backup home power use and camping. It stands out with a long cycle life, quick charging, and impressive <10ms UPS switchover times. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

EcoFlow Delta 2 Max + 220W solar panel: 41% OFF!

$820 off (41%)
If you need even more power, the EcoFlow Delta 2 Max is a top alternative. This portable power station packs a 2048Wh capacity and 2400Wh output (4800W surge), 15 ports, and supports up to 1000W solar input. Get it in a bundle with a 220W solar panel and save $820!
Buy at Amazon

In case you're looking for something even more powerful, the Delta 2 Max bundle with a 220W solar panel is a worthwhile alternative. This station packs a massive 2,048Wh capacity and is currently on sale for $820 off its original ~$2,020 asking price.

While the Delta 2 Max offers beastly capacity and output power, the newer Delta 3 is just as good, especially for users who don't need that much power. The unit boasts 1,024Wh capacity with expansion options up to 5kWh, 13 ports for multiple equipment, and LiFePO4 battery cells with a 4,000-cycle lifespan. That means your EcoFlow station will remain reliable for 10 years!

Let's break down the ports. The Delta 3 features six AC outlets with 1800W output and up to 3600W surge with X-Boost, two USB-A ports (18W max), two 100W PD USB-C ports, two DC5521 outlets, and a carport (12V-10A). The huge surge power lets you use kettles, hair dryers, ovens, and other power-hungry equipment for longer.

On top of all that, this portable power station recharges super quickly. With a max AC input of 1500W, it goes from 0% to 100% in just 56 minutes and hits 80% in only 30 minutes. You can also use up to 500W solar panels to juice back the battery. The unit additionally supports input from generators, vehicles, and even combined AC+solar power.

As you can see, the EcoFlow Delta 3 is a pretty reliable backup power source you should absolutely have on your radar. While it's affordable even at its standard price, the station is irresistible at its current Amazon discount. Don't miss out!
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Loading Comments...

