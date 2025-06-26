Limited-time sale knocks this Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 bundle to its best price
A massive 46% discount makes this power station bundle a solid pick for camping, road trips, and emergencies.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Unexpected power outages are never fun, but they're a lot easier to handle with a portable power station. If you're looking to keep your home powered during emergencies, we suggest you check out Amazon's latest deal on the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2. Right now, this compact yet powerful unit goes for a whopping 46% off when bundled with a 200W solar panel.
In other words, you can grab the ~$1,300 station and solar panel bundle for less than $700. That's a massive $600 discount you definitely won't want to miss, and it's also the biggest price cut the e-commerce giant has offered. Just note, the deal won't last forever, so act fast.
Since it's lightweight, you can easily carry it from room to room at home or bring it on your camping adventures. Speaking of which, the unit features LED lights to ensure optimal visibility even when it's dark—a welcome bonus for campers.
When it comes to charging, the Explorer 1000 v2 reaches 100% power in just one hour (with emergency charging) through the mains. You can also recharge it using solar power (400W max) or a car adapter.
As you can see, the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is a well-rounded power companion you won't regret buying. It's versatile, lightweight, and offers UPS functionality, plus several ports. And now that it's available for less than $700 with an included solar panel, it gets all the more attractive. Get yours at Amazon and save 46%.
Weighing only 24.2 lbs, the 1,070Wh power station is easy to carry around, though it packs enough power to juice electric pots and small fridges. It boasts a continuous 1,500W output and 3,000W surge through three pure sine wave AC ports, two USB-C ports (including a 100W PD fast charging), one USB-A port, and two DC ports. Plenty to handle all your essential devices, right?
On top of everything else, you can manage the station hands-free through the Jackery app. It provides insights into your battery's input and output, remaining battery and temperature levels. It even lets you switch charging modes.
