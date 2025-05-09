This Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 bundle is hard to pass up at a whopping $600 off
Enhance your camping trips with the Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 bundle, now $600 off with a solar panel. Hurry, Amazon's promo won't last long!
Summer is ahead, and many are planning their next camping holiday. What could be better than enjoying the great outdoors? Having something that can back up your equipment during our adventures, of course! Amazon's latest deal makes the Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 a perfect fit for camping trips. For a limited time, the 1070Wh portable power station is paired with a 200W SolarSaga panel at an irresistible 46% discount.
As far as we know, the ~$1,300 bundle has been 46% off before, but it's never received a more substantial discount. In case you're wondering, the huge markdown comes out to $600 in savings, an unmissable bargain indeed. Be sure to act fast, though, as this sale might expire soon.
Design aside, the Explorer 1000 V2 is suitable for powering a range of appliances, including portable fridges, ~1.1 kWh lawnmowers, microwaves, small coffee makers, and more. The station features three pure sine wave AC outlets with a 1,500W output and 3,000W surge, two USB-Cs, including a 100W PD, a USB-A (18W), and a 10A/12V car port, making it ideal for various equipment.
Speaking of battery health, this Jackery station is designed to remain reliable for up to 10 years before its capacity drops to 70%. It uses LiFePO4 battery cells ensuring peace of mind and over 4,000 charging cycles.
As you can see, the Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 is an excellent backup power companion. Ideal for camping, home use and emergencies, this station is available at an irresistible price, thanks to Amazon's latest deal. Take advantage of the limited-time offer and save $600 on the station + SolarSaga panel bundle!
But what makes this portable power station a good choice for camping? Firstly, it's lightweight for a 1,070Wh unit with a solid 1,500W output. There's also a built-in handle for easier transportation.
Charging the Explorer 1000 V2 is easy and straightforward, too. It supports up to 400W solar input, giving you a full charge within four hours. You can also use the AC charging cable available in the box for top-ups in 1.7 hours. For even quicker charging via mains, you can activate the emergency charging through the app, but using it regularly might affect battery health.
