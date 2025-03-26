30% discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+!
The reliable EcoFlow Delta 2 drops to its best price of 2025 for Amazon's Spring Sale

A close-up of the top side of the EcoFlow Delta 2 portable power station.
Want to secure a backup home power source without paying a premium price? The EcoFlow Delta 2 is one excellent pick, especially at its current Amazon Spring Sale price. The 1kWh unit is 41% off right now, dropping to some of the lowest prices we've seen.

Save $285 on the EcoFlow Delta 2

$285 off (41%)
The EcoFlow Delta 2 is an excellent pick for backup home power seekers. The unit is $285 off its original price, bringing it down under the $420 mark. That's a promo you wouldn't want to miss!
Buy at Amazon

EcoFlow Delta 2 + 220W solar panel: $600 off

$600 off (46%)
Prefer charging your Delta 2 with a solar panel to an AC? In that case, consider the EcoFlow Delta 2 with a 200W solar panel bundle. This one is also on sale this spring, letting you save $600 on the bundle.
Buy at Amazon

Granted, the unit was a tad cheaper on Black Friday 2024, but it hasn't received a better price cut this year. In other words, you're looking at one truly attractive promo you just can't ignore. Hurry up and save 41% on it while the Spring Sale is live.

We've tested this EcoFlow extensively (check out our Delta 2 review for details) and were impressed by its sturdy design and reliable charging capabilities. It's well-equipped for outdoor and indoor use, and you can even charge it with a solar panel. Does the idea tickle your fancy? In that case, we suggest checking out Amazon's promo on the 1,024Wh station with an included 200W solar panel, which is down by 46% at Amazon right now.

At launch, the Delta 2 cost a hefty $1,000, but it became more affordable (about ~$700) when the Delta 3 was launched. While it's no longer the latest model of its series, it's still a robust 1kWh powerhouse you'd appreciate for home and camping use.

The station packs 15 ports, including six AC outlets, two USB-C ports, four USB-A ports, and more. It delivers a safe and continuous 1800W output, but you can boost it to 2200W through its companion EcoFlow app. With that much power, you can easily run a coffee maker, multicooker, electric grill, and more, not to mention charge your laptops and smartphones multiple times.

The Delta 2 will remain safe and reliable for years to come, too. It packs LiFePO4 battery cells, giving you up to 10 years of use before it reaches 80% of its original capacity. Its charging speeds are admirable as well, with the large-sized unit going from 0% to 80% in just 50 minutes.

So, what do you think? If this quality portable power station can meet your backup power needs, hurry up and save 41% on one during Amazon's Spring Sale event.
