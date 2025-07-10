I've tested power stations—and these Jackery Explorer Prime Day deals are a steal at up to 50% off
If I were you, I'd be all over these Prime Day deals on the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 and the buffed-up Explorer 2000 v2.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
To me, getting a portable power station isn't just a monetary investment—it's peace of mind. Whether it's for emergencies or weekend getaways, having backup power matters. So when a trusted brand slashes prices by up to 50% on some of its most popular models, you can bet I'm paying attention.
This Prime Day, Amazon is offering a massive 50% discount on the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2, dropping the ~$800 power station to just under $400. That knocks the power station to its best price for the first time in 2025.
Frankly, whichever you pick, you're getting serious value. It all boils down to what you need. If you're a frequent camper, the lighter Explorer 1000 v2 might be the better choice. It packs LiFePO4 cells and has a 1,070Wh capacity, which should be enough to charge your smartphone over 70 times or run an electric grill for about an hour.
Don't think a 1,070Wh station will cut it? The Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 might be a more suitable choice. This model packs nearly double the power, with a 2042Wh capacity and a serious 2200W output. With that much backup power, you get over a full day of peace of mind during emergencies.
This station is equipped with three AC outlets, two USB-C ports (one PD 100W max), a single USB-A port, and a Cigarette Lighter port. Plus, it includes a built-in light unit and four ways to recharge—a seriously powerful package.
Overall, both the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 and the 2000 v2 are incredible portable power stations. And with these epic Prime-exclusive deals, they're simply irresistible. Get yours for up to 50% while you can.
