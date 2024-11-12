Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 is now available for eligible Google Pixel phones
Up Next:
Google has launched the first beta version of Android 15 QPR2, bringing new improvements to Pixel devices. The update, labeled build BP11.241025.006, also includes the November 2024 security patch and is available to users enrolled in the Android Beta Program.
There are currently no new user-facing features listed for this update in the release notes, however, this marks the beginning of the QPR2 round of beta releases under the QPR program. For those not in the know, For those unfamiliar, Google's QPR releases are quarterly builds of Android that often address dozens of bugs, introduce significant changes or new features to Android on Pixel phones, and undergo multiple testing rounds before being made publicly available. Since these releases occur quarterly, Google allows us to test them months in advance of their official launch.
Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 can be installed on any of the below devices:
Users interested in beta testing, can enroll their devices to receive the over-the-air (OTA) update by visiting the Android Beta Program page. Once enrolled, it may take up to 24 hours for the update to arrive on devices.
Those that are already enrolled can receive this update by going to Settings > System > Software updates > System update > Check for update, right on their devices. The update is about 2.38GB, so it's a sizable one.
Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 installation on a Pixel 6 Pro | Image credit — PhoneArena
Current beta users who would like to opt out will be able to do so before installing the new update to avoid data wipe. If users opt out after installing the QPR2 Beta 1, they will need to wipe their device. As usual, Google is also encouraging users to submit feedback of any bugs found while beta testing through the Android Beta Feedback app.
This update arrives just as we expecting the stable QPR1 release, which should arrive next month. Even though the QPR beta builds are usually pretty safe, it is always prudent to avoid installing beta builds on your daily driver, just in case there are any issues. Otherwise, if you know what you are doing and understand the risks, QPR betas are a great way to get a sneak peek of what's coming to Android. Enjoy!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: