Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 is now available for eligible Google Pixel phones

Users interested in beta testing, can enroll their devices to receive the over-the-air (OTA) update by visiting the Android Beta Program page. Once enrolled, it may take up to 24 hours for the update to arrive on devices.





Those that are already enrolled can receive this update by going to Settings > System > Software updates > System update > Check for update , right on their devices. The update is about 2.38GB, so it's a sizable one.









Current beta users who would like to opt out will be able to do so before installing the new update to avoid data wipe. If users opt out after installing the QPR2 Beta 1, they will need to wipe their device. As usual, Google is also encouraging users to submit feedback of any bugs found while beta testing through the Android Beta Feedback app.



