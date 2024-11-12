Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 is now available for eligible Google Pixel phones

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Software updates Google
An image of the Android bot sitting on a table holding a phone
Google has launched the first beta version of Android 15 QPR2, bringing new improvements to Pixel devices. The update, labeled build BP11.241025.006, also includes the November 2024 security patch and is available to users enrolled in the Android Beta Program.

There are currently no new user-facing features listed for this update in the release notes, however, this marks the beginning of the QPR2 round of beta releases under the QPR program. For those not in the know, For those unfamiliar, Google's QPR releases are quarterly builds of Android that often address dozens of bugs, introduce significant changes or new features to Android on Pixel phones, and undergo multiple testing rounds before being made publicly available. Since these releases occur quarterly, Google allows us to test them months in advance of their official launch.


Users interested in beta testing, can enroll their devices to receive the over-the-air (OTA) update by visiting the Android Beta Program page. Once enrolled, it may take up to 24 hours for the update to arrive on devices.

Those that are already enrolled can receive this update by going to Settings > System > Software updates > System update > Check for update, right on their devices. The update is about 2.38GB, so it's a sizable one.

Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 installation on a Pixel 6 Pro | Image credit — PhoneArena - Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 is now available for eligible Google Pixel phones
Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 installation on a Pixel 6 Pro | Image credit — PhoneArena

Current beta users who would like to opt out will be able to do so before installing the new update to avoid data wipe. If users opt out after installing the QPR2 Beta 1, they will need to wipe their device. As usual, Google is also encouraging users to submit feedback of any bugs found while beta testing through the Android Beta Feedback app.

This update arrives just as we expecting the stable QPR1 release, which should arrive next month. Even though the QPR beta builds are usually pretty safe, it is always prudent to avoid installing beta builds on your daily driver, just in case there are any issues. Otherwise, if you know what you are doing and understand the risks, QPR betas are a great way to get a sneak peek of what's coming to Android. Enjoy!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Amazon is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers loads of reasons to be thankful before Black Friday
Amazon is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers loads of reasons to be thankful before Black Friday

Latest News

Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless