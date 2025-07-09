Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
AI Mode arrives in Circle to Search with new gaming help and visual upgrades

Google’s AI Mode integration brings follow-up questions and more helpful overviews

Google AI Overviews on mobile
Google is adding new features to Circle to Search, bringing more AI-powered tools to Android users. The update introduces AI Mode to Circle to Search, offers real-time help for mobile gaming, and improves visual AI Overviews for better readability.

Circle to Search, which launched last year, now supports over 300 million Android devices. The tool allows users to circle, highlight, or tap on-screen content to instantly look up information without switching apps. With the new AI Mode integration, users can ask follow-up questions after a visual search and get deeper explanations right from their screen.

To activate the feature, users can long-press the home button or navigation bar, then interact with the content they want to learn more about. When an AI-generated answer appears in the results, tapping “dive deeper with AI Mode” opens an extended view where users can continue the conversation. This added layer of interaction is aimed at helping people explore complex topics more thoroughly without breaking their workflow.

AI Mode is also accessible through Google Lens via the Google app, available on both Android and iOS. At the moment, this extended capability is live in the U.S. and India.

Another key addition is support for mobile gaming. If you're stuck during a game or curious about a character, Circle to Search can now deliver relevant tips and even gameplay videos while the game remains open. This means players can look up strategies or walkthroughs without pausing or minimizing their session. This new functionality is available in countries where AI Overviews are already supported.


Speaking of AI Overviews, Google says these results are getting smarter and easier to understand. Thanks to recent improvements to the underlying Gemini models, AI Overviews now include more visuals and clearly structured information. That should make it easier for users to scan through answers and grasp context faster.

Together, these updates push Circle to Search closer to being an always-available visual assistant that blends search, AI, and real-time interaction into a single experience.

From a usability standpoint, these improvements make Circle to Search more practical, especially in high-attention scenarios like gaming or researching. But as with most AI features, consistency and accuracy will determine how useful it actually becomes over time.

Johanna Romero
