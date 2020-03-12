Woot has a whole slew of Amazon Echo devices on sale at irresistible prices
Check out the Echo Dot deal here
Originally released in 2018, the diminutive Echo Dot 3 normally costs $49.99 with a sleek fabric design and unexpectedly decent audio quality. Backed by a 90-day warranty, this little guy has been marked down many times in the recent past, dipping as low as $24.99 a few months ago. That means Woot is matching the lowest ever price of the Google Nest Mini rival, although you only have 24 hours to pull the trigger this time around.
The same deadline applies to all the other Echo devices on sale at massive discounts right now, starting with the aforementioned $44.99 first-gen Echo Plus. This is a pretty archaic model, having seen daylight all the way back in 2017, but it does come with a full 1-year Amazon warranty, as well as a built-in smart home hub.
Check out all the other Echo deals here
If you'd rather have a screen than a hub expanding the base capabilities of a smart speaker with native Alexa integration, the 2019-released Echo Show 8 can be had in exchange for $79.99 in "new - open box" condition, while a "used - good" first-gen Echo Show from 2017 will set you back $49.99. Both these "smart displays" come with a 90-day Woot limited warranty included, and the same goes for a "used - very good" first-gen Echo with no screen fetching a measly $29.99.