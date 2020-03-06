Accessories Apps Amazon Audio

Amazon quietly makes Alexa even more convenient with a bunch of cool new features

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 06, 2020, 7:26 AM
Amazon quietly makes Alexa even more convenient with a bunch of cool new features
While Google Assistant is getting ready to drop a cool feature unveiled way back in May 2018 and actually released around a year ago, Amazon appears to have greatly enriched Alexa's capabilities over the last month or so with little to no fanfare.

In a February roundup published earlier this week on the official blog dedicated to its massively popular virtual assistant, the e-commerce giant highlighted several new ways in which Alexa can help you stay informed and on top of your daily schedule. 

Probably the coolest thing that Alexa can now do and was seemingly not possible before is sending information about your daily commute, traffic conditions, or directions to a destination from your smart speaker to your phone. That way, you can plan your journey to work or a holiday destination before leaving your house and simply ask your digital assistant to send that to your mobile device, which will then be ready to offer guidance using your favorite navigation app. 

Basically, what Amazon is trying to do there is make you forget about the small number of phones available today that are actually equipped with hands-free Alexa support right out the box. Meanwhile, it's hard to argue with the appeal, power, and versatility of screen-sporting Alexa-enabled devices like the full-sized second-gen Echo Show or Echo Show 8, which can now play video highlights from NBA games without you having to lift a finger.

Of course, you don't always need to keep asking Amazon's voice assistant for useful information, as Alexa is oftentimes capable of anticipating your behavior or at least memorizing things of interest to you. For instance, you only have to ask once to receive severe weather alerts now, and the AI will let you know every time there's a storm brewing in your area.

Last but certainly not least, the long line of recent retirements from the Democratic presidential primary didn't stop Amazon from launching a general election hub of sorts. Alexa is now capable of recapping debates, sharing information on the latest polls, as well as answer questions on candidate positions, endorsements, and campaign events, not to mention offer live updates on results for individual states.

Unfortunately, the virtual assistant can't tell Democratic voters which of the remaining two candidates is better equipped to beat Trump in November.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Oppo announces Find X2 Pro: 120Hz display, 10x hybrid zoom, 5G, much more
Oppo announces Find X2 Pro: 120Hz display, 10x hybrid zoom, 5G, much more
The flagship Motorola Edge+ 5G looks stunning in these leaked renders
The flagship Motorola Edge+ 5G looks stunning in these leaked renders
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is selling like hotcakes, unlike the Galaxy S20 series
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is selling like hotcakes, unlike the Galaxy S20 series
We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced
We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 5 days later
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 5 days later
Zoom battle: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro
Zoom battle: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless