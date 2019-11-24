Amazon takes the Echo Dot to an all-time low price

Amazon has a great deal on the third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker. With a coupon code, you can pick up three Echo Dots for only $65; these speakers usually cost $49.99 for one and $149.97 for three. So with the coupon code, you'll be saving $84.97 or 57%. So whether you have never had a smart speaker in your home before and want to put one in three rooms, or you plan on giving some or all three of the Echo Dots as holiday gifts, you might not want to pass this up.





To take advantage of this price-cutting surgery, when it comes time for you to check out of Amazon's site, enter the coupon code DOT3PACK. That will drop the price per unit down to $21.67 (for the three-pack), an all-time low for the device which Amazon says is its most popular speaker. If you need only one speaker, you can pay $34.99 for a single unit which is a $15 or 30% discount.







With Amazon's Alexa AI digital assistant, users can stream music; control smart household appliances; get the latest news, sports scores, stock prices, and weather; set alarms and timers; and add a large number of skills available for the virtual helper.









Smart speakers are among the fastest-growing tech products and they have sold quite well over the last three holiday shopping seasons. With deals like this one, there is no reason why this year should be any different; there are still plenty of U.S. households that do not own even one speaker.

