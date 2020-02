Save 40% on Amazon's third generation Echo Dot smart speaker

The Echo Dot (3rd Gen), one of the most popular smart speakers in the US, is getting a 40% discount on Amazon. Already the cheapest smart speaker that you can find these days, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) costs even less when you reload your Amazon balance.Typically selling for $50, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is now $20 off, but eligible customers get a $10 bonus when reloading $100. On top of that, Amazon Prime members receive free one-day shipping when they purchase the Echo Dot (3rd Gen).The smart speaker is available in four different colors – Charcoal, Heather Gray, Plum, and Sandstone, and all four are on sale right now at Amazon. The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) offer better speaker quality than its predecessor and can be paired with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.It lets users stream music from various services, including Amazon Music , Apple Music, Spotify, and Sirius XM. Also, you'll be able to ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, and even control compatible smart home devices.You can even use the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) to make calls or to make announcements. It's also important to note that the included microphone comes with a switch that allows you to turn it off when you want privacy.