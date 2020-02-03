Save 40% on Amazon's third generation Echo Dot smart speaker
Typically selling for $50, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is now $20 off, but eligible customers get a $10 bonus when reloading $100. On top of that, Amazon Prime members receive free one-day shipping when they purchase the Echo Dot (3rd Gen).
It lets users stream music from various services, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and Sirius XM. Also, you'll be able to ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, and even control compatible smart home devices.
You can even use the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) to make calls or to make announcements. It's also important to note that the included microphone comes with a switch that allows you to turn it off when you want privacy.
