Amazon offers impressive discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Amazon offers impressive discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon now offers an impressive $250 discount on Samsung’s high-end smartphone, but the best thing is that this unlocked variant is compatible with most GSM networks in the country such as AT&T and T-Mobile, as well as CDMA networks like Verizon and US Cellular.
Not to mention that the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is just as good as other flagships released last year, so you won’t be making any compromises if you’re looking for a top-tier phone. Here is a quick rundown of the phone’s specs: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, triple camera (12MP+8MP+12MP), and 4,500 mA battery.
If you’re considering the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G deal, make sure to choose the Cloud Navy version of the phone since the other colors aren’t as cheap as this one.