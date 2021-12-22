Notification Center

Samsung Android Deals 5G

Amazon offers impressive discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
If you’re not particularly anxious to grab Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which we believe will be announced in the first few months of 2022, then you might be interested in the current version of the phone, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

Amazon now offers an impressive $250 discount on Samsung’s high-end smartphone, but the best thing is that this unlocked variant is compatible with most GSM networks in the country such as AT&T and T-Mobile, as well as CDMA networks like Verizon and US Cellular.

Not to mention that the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is just as good as other flagships released last year, so you won’t be making any compromises if you’re looking for a top-tier phone. Here is a quick rundown of the phone’s specs: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, triple camera (12MP+8MP+12MP), and 4,500 mA battery.

If you’re considering the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G deal, make sure to choose the Cloud Navy version of the phone since the other colors aren’t as cheap as this one.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specs
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specs
Review
9.2
User reviews
8.4
$500off $125 Special Samsung $700 Special Target $700 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
