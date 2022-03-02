Samsung found to be limiting performance of its smartphones

Maeil Business Newspaper Two days back, Korea's reported that Galaxy S22 owners are up in arms over Samsung's Game Optimizing Service (GOS) which is supposed to optimize system performance and prevent overheating issues during gaming. Apparently, GOS is also limiting the performance of other apps.





Before the One UI 4.0 update, it was easy for Galaxy smartphone users to bypass GOS to improve their experience, but now Samsung has made that difficult. The company says this measure has been put in place to ensure the safety of consumers.





What GOS does is that it lowers the screen resolution and GPU performance. The gamer community was understandably not happy about this and now, Twitter user @GaryeonHan has discovered that GOS is being sneaky and putting performance limits on more than 10,000 apps, including YouTube Vanced, activity sharing app Strava, food delivery service foodpanda, Microsoft Office, LinkedIn, and Zoom.





Samsung created an app called GOS and used the app to limit game performance, making the gaming experience worse. However, according to what the Korean community found out today, Samsung confirmed that it has put performance limits on more than 10,000 apps... pic.twitter.com/U58AreZZoo — 한가련 (@GaryeonHan) March 2, 2022



GaryeonHan points out that GOS imposes performance limits even when not required, such as when a device's temperature is within a reasonable range. Interestingly, the list of apps that are controlled by GOS does not include benchmarking platforms like Geekbench and 3DMark, but some users, including a Korean YouTuber , were able to trick the system by renaming the package name of 3DMark to Genshin and this resulted in a much lower score.





Another user who managed to switch off GOS reports that Geekbench scores were also impacted, and throttling seems to be increasing with each new generation. That means Samsung is being even more cautious with the Galaxy S22 series, even though the phones are underpinned by more efficient processors and even boast a new cooling solution.





In short, you may not be getting the performance you paid for, and Samsung doesn't seem to be taking full advantage of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and in-house Exynos 2200 chips that power its latest phones.





Naver tipster lanzuk says that Samsung is currently investigating the issue and we may hear a response soon. As for why Samsung is doing this, GaryeonHan indicates it's for prolonging the battery life.





Samsung would be wise to clear the air as soon as possible, as its new flagship phones are off to a good start , and it surely wouldn't want a scandal to come in the way and prevent the Galaxy S22 from becoming the most popular Android phone of the year.