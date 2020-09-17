Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max benchmark results fail to impress



The new chip is based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)'s 5nm process and packs 11.8 billion transistors for improved performance and power efficiency. In comparison, the A13 chip that's inside the iPhone 11 is a 7nm chip and it contains 8.5 billion transistors.



Apple says the A14 is about 40 percent faster than the A12, on which the A13 has a 20 percent lead.



TSMC had earlier revealed that its 5nm technology is nearly 15 percent faster than the current 7nm node.



Based on that, we can surmise that the A14 Bionic will result in a 15 percent boost in performance.





How would that translate into real-world performance? Well, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has apparently been spotted on AnTuTu and the results are not all that promising.



Compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the new handset achieved scores that are around 9 percent better.





Reasonable guess: Apple A14 will focus more on reducing power consumption and heat, as well as improving AI performance. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 17, 2020





More importantly, the A14-powered iPhone 12 Pro Max didn't even score as much as Snapdragon 865-powered phones.



Apple will likely announce the new iPhone models towards the end of this month or in October, and sales of the Pro models will probably begin in November.



In short, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is seemingly in development at the moment and Apple will presumably optimize the performance further before releasing the device.



Even if that's not the case, the A13 Bionic is a beast and even a 10 percent bump in performance would amount to a lot.



The A14 Bionic is expected to consume 30 percent less power than its predecessor, which suggests Apple is focusing more on power efficiency this time around.



Snapdragon 875 could end up being faster than the A14 Bionic





If the A14 Bionic is indeed not as fast as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus, the upcoming Snapdragon 875 could end up having a substantial lead over Apple's latest chip. This will give upcoming Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 (S30) an edge over the iPhone 12.





Even when he typed the wrong word excitedly, A14 progressed so slowly, giving the Snapdragon 875 a great opportunity. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 16, 2020





The benchmark scores also suggest that the iPhone 12 Pro Max doesn't have a 120Hz screen



At this point, it's pretty much confirmed that all new iPhone models will come with a 60Hz display. If you need further proof, the UX score for the A14 remains unchanged when compared to the A13, which means it will retain the same refresh rate.




