Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
iOS Apple 5G

This is what the 2020 iPhone lineup could look like after iPhone 12 debut

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Aug 24, 2020, 7:10 PM
This is what the 2020 iPhone lineup could look like after iPhone 12 debut
Apple will likely announce four new iPhones in October. With the arrival of the new phones, some old ones will be discontinued, as is the norm. A Twitter tipster seems to know which models will stay once the iPhone 12 line is revealed.

Komiya claims that the new iPhone lineup will include the iPhone SE, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11, in addition to the new models. This is disputed by a tipster who claims that the iPhone XR will also be discontinued.



So, while the fate of the iPhone XR hangs in the air, it appears that the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max will be let go.


The iPhone 11 was launched at $699 and reports indicate that the iPhone 12 will start at $649

If the iPhone 11 is indeed staying, it's a given that Apple will slash its price and according to the latest scoop, it will retail for $549 after the launch of the new phones.

To recap, Apple is apparently planning to release four 5G-ready models this year: the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The maxed-out version could go as high as $1,399.

The company might also launch a 4G-only model in February 2021 but it will likely be a non-5G version of the iPhone 12 Pro and this explains the alleged $800 price tag.

As you probably already know, the iPhone SE costs $399 and provided that the aforementioned information is accurate, the refreshed iPhone lineup will be the most varied ever in terms of price.

Related phones

iPhone XR
Apple iPhone XR View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.3
 Based on 4 Reviews
$510 $450
  • Display 6.1 inches
    1792 x 828 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12 Bionic
    3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2942 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone 11 Pro
Apple iPhone 11 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.4
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 4 Reviews
View $920 $1350
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2436 x 1125 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3046 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone SE (2020)
Apple iPhone SE (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.2
 Based on 6 Reviews
  • Display 4.7 inches
    1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic
    3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 1821 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs
  • Display 5.4 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Review
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 (S30) Ultra 5G may replace Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
Unique Note 20 Ultra specs and features, from Victus drop test to wireless DeX
Popular stories
Latest leaked images, rumored specs for Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G

Popular stories

Popular stories
Newest Google Pixel 5 leak reveals very small battery for 5G flagship
Popular stories
Unique Note 20 Ultra specs and features, from Victus drop test to wireless DeX
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 (S30) Ultra 5G may replace Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
New report reveals a bunch of promising Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G specs
Popular stories
Apple’s 120Hz display saga continues, the feature slips away from 2020 iPhones, as crucial part is missing
Popular stories
iOS 14 beta 5 again hints at a 120Hz screen for the iPhone 12

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless