This is what the 2020 iPhone lineup could look like after iPhone 12 debut













So, while the fate of the iPhone XR hangs in the air, it appears that the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max will be let go.









The iPhone 11 was launched at $699 and reports indicate that the iPhone 12 will start at $649





If the iPhone 11 is indeed staying, it's a given that Apple will slash its price and according to the latest scoop, it will retail for $549 after the launch of the new phones.





To recap, Apple is apparently planning to release four 5G-ready models this year: the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The maxed-out version could go as high as $1,399





The company might also launch a 4G-only model in February 2021 but it will likely be a non-5G version of the iPhone 12 Pro and this explains the alleged $800 price tag.





As you probably already know, the iPhone SE costs $399 and provided that the aforementioned information is accurate, the refreshed iPhone lineup will be the most varied ever in terms of price.



