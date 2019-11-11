Walmart Black Friday deals

For deals from other retailers, check our dedicated posts:









Trade-ins are not mandatory, though, as you can score a $450 digital coupon simply by activating the



Meanwhile, if you're in the market for an absolute



So far, the best special offer when it comes to mobile tech is without a doubt the one detailed on page 9 of Walmart's lengthy BF circular, which will allow you to save up to a staggering 700 bucks on purchases of select Apple and Samsung handsets. Obviously, we're not talking about actual outright savings on the list prices of the iPhone 11 or Galaxy S10, but rather e-gift cards offered with eligible activation on monthly installment plans and qualifying trade-ins.

Trade-ins are not mandatory, though, as you can score a $450 digital coupon simply by activating the iPhone XS, Galaxy S10, S10+, or Note 10+ on AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon. iPhone XS Max and XR activations will come with $400 e-gift cards, while the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Galaxy S10e, and Galaxy Note 9 will be sold alongside $300 vouchers on device payment plans. On top of that, an eligible trade-in will be worth up to $250 on an additional e-gift card, which means you'll be able to save as much as $700 on future Walmart shopping visits after purchasing an iPhone XS or Galaxy S10 this Black Friday.

Meanwhile, if you're in the market for an absolute Apple Watch bargain, Walmart is the place to go and nab a Series 3 for as little as $129 after a substantial $70 discount. Naturally, we're talking about a GPS-only model in a 38mm size, but the larger 42mm variant will also be on sale at $159. Other top Apple deals include a $249 seventh-generation iPad with a 10.2-inch screen (down from a list price of $329) and a $129 pair of second-gen AirPods with a standard wired charging case bundled in.





It’s November which means two things: first, Thanksgiving is approaching and more importantly, if you’re a bargain hunter, after that comes Black Friday. The day all consumers itching to get their hands on some new tech are waiting for. As is tradition, every retailer has a lineup of lucrative deals to get people We’ve already covered Best Buy, Target and Amazon but now it’s time to see what the behemoth of brick-and-mortar stores, Walmart, has to offer.