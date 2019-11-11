Walmart Black Friday deals
For deals from other retailers, check our dedicated posts:
Amazon Black Friday deals
Best Buy Black Friday deals
Target Black Friday deals
So far, the best special offer when it comes to mobile tech is without a doubt the one detailed on page 9 of Walmart's lengthy BF circular, which will allow you to save up to a staggering 700 bucks on purchases of select Apple and Samsung handsets. Obviously, we're not talking about actual outright savings on the list prices of the iPhone 11 or Galaxy S10, but rather e-gift cards offered with eligible activation on monthly installment plans and qualifying trade-ins.
Trade-ins are not mandatory, though, as you can score a $450 digital coupon simply by activating the iPhone XS, Galaxy S10, S10+, or Note 10+ on AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon. iPhone XS Max and XR activations will come with $400 e-gift cards, while the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Galaxy S10e, and Galaxy Note 9 will be sold alongside $300 vouchers on device payment plans. On top of that, an eligible trade-in will be worth up to $250 on an additional e-gift card, which means you'll be able to save as much as $700 on future Walmart shopping visits after purchasing an iPhone XS or Galaxy S10 this Black Friday.
Meanwhile, if you're in the market for an absolute Apple Watch bargain, Walmart is the place to go and nab a Series 3 for as little as $129 after a substantial $70 discount. Naturally, we're talking about a GPS-only model in a 38mm size, but the larger 42mm variant will also be on sale at $159. Other top Apple deals include a $249 seventh-generation iPad with a 10.2-inch screen (down from a list price of $329) and a $129 pair of second-gen AirPods with a standard wired charging case bundled in.
Here are some other deals in the electronics department:
Trade-ins are not mandatory, though, as you can score a $450 digital coupon simply by activating the iPhone XS, Galaxy S10, S10+, or Note 10+ on AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon. iPhone XS Max and XR activations will come with $400 e-gift cards, while the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Galaxy S10e, and Galaxy Note 9 will be sold alongside $300 vouchers on device payment plans. On top of that, an eligible trade-in will be worth up to $250 on an additional e-gift card, which means you'll be able to save as much as $700 on future Walmart shopping visits after purchasing an iPhone XS or Galaxy S10 this Black Friday.
Meanwhile, if you're in the market for an absolute Apple Watch bargain, Walmart is the place to go and nab a Series 3 for as little as $129 after a substantial $70 discount. Naturally, we're talking about a GPS-only model in a 38mm size, but the larger 42mm variant will also be on sale at $159. Other top Apple deals include a $249 seventh-generation iPad with a 10.2-inch screen (down from a list price of $329) and a $129 pair of second-gen AirPods with a standard wired charging case bundled in.
Smartphone deals
iPhone 7 Plus 32GB on Straight Talk - $349 ($420 off)
Samsung Galaxy S9 on Straight Talk - $399 ($200 off)
Samsung Galaxy S9 on Straight Talk - $399 ($200 off)
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 512GB Unlocked - $999.99 ($200 off)
Samsung Galaxy A50 32GB Unlocked - $274.99 ($75 off)
Samsung Galaxy A10e on Straight Talk - $49 ($90 off)
Samsung Galaxy A50 32GB Unlocked - $274.99 ($75 off)
Samsung Galaxy A10e on Straight Talk - $49 ($90 off)
LG Stylo 5 on Straight Talk - $99 ($100 off)
Tablet deals
Smartwach and fitness tracker deals
Bluetooth speakers and headphones deals
Beats Powerbeats3 wireless earphones - $89 ($30 off)
Beats Solo3 wireless headphones - $129 ($70 off)
Beats Solo3 wireless headphones - $129 ($70 off)
Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones - $279 ($70 off)
Bose SoundSport Free wireless earbuds - $169 ($80 off)
Bose SoundSport Free wireless earbuds - $169 ($80 off)
Miscellaneous tech deals
Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle - $149 ($100 off)
These are all the best deals Walmart has right now. For carrier deals and our deals compilation, check our dedicated articles:
1 Comment
2. ThomasRyan25991
Posts: 1; Member since: Nov 15, 2019
posted on Nov 15, 2019, 5:09 AM 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):