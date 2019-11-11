Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Samsung Apple Deals Black Friday

Walmart Black Friday deals

Georgi Zarkov by Georgi Zarkov   /  Nov 28, 2019, 6:00 AM
Walmart Black Friday deals
It’s November which means two things: first, Thanksgiving is approaching and more importantly, if you’re a bargain hunter, after that comes Black Friday. The day all consumers itching to get their hands on some new tech are waiting for. As is tradition, every retailer has a lineup of lucrative deals to get people We’ve already covered Best Buy, Target and Amazon but now it’s time to see what the behemoth of brick-and-mortar stores, Walmart, has to offer.

For deals from other retailers, check our dedicated posts:

Amazon Black Friday deals
Best Buy Black Friday deals
Target Black Friday deals


So far, the best special offer when it comes to mobile tech is without a doubt the one detailed on page 9 of Walmart's lengthy BF circular, which will allow you to save up to a staggering 700 bucks on purchases of select Apple and Samsung handsets. Obviously, we're not talking about actual outright savings on the list prices of the iPhone 11 or Galaxy S10, but rather e-gift cards offered with eligible activation on monthly installment plans and qualifying trade-ins.



Trade-ins are not mandatory, though, as you can score a $450 digital coupon simply by activating the iPhone XS, Galaxy S10, S10+, or Note 10+ on AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon. iPhone XS Max and XR activations will come with $400 e-gift cards, while the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Galaxy S10e, and Galaxy Note 9 will be sold alongside $300 vouchers on device payment plans. On top of that, an eligible trade-in will be worth up to $250 on an additional e-gift card, which means you'll be able to save as much as $700 on future Walmart shopping visits after purchasing an iPhone XS or Galaxy S10 this Black Friday.

Meanwhile, if you're in the market for an absolute Apple Watch bargain, Walmart is the place to go and nab a Series 3 for as little as $129 after a substantial $70 discount. Naturally, we're talking about a GPS-only model in a 38mm size, but the larger 42mm variant will also be on sale at $159. Other top Apple deals include a $249 seventh-generation iPad with a 10.2-inch screen (down from a list price of $329) and a $129 pair of second-gen AirPods with a standard wired charging case bundled in.

Here are some other deals in the electronics department:

Smartphone deals




Bluetooth speakers and headphones deals



Miscellaneous tech deals


Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle - $149 ($100 off)

These are all the best deals Walmart has right now. For carrier deals and our deals compilation, check our dedicated articles:

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

ThomasRyan25991
Reply

2. ThomasRyan25991

Posts: 1; Member since: Nov 15, 2019

These BF Circular by Walmart is amazing. I wish I would have been there to grab these deals in BF. However I have already benefited with BF deals provided by Pure VPn and amazon :)

posted on Nov 15, 2019, 5:09 AM

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-35%
Motorola-One-Zoom-130-discount-Amazon-UK-today-only
Expires in - 12h 32minThe Quadruple-camera Motorola One Zoom is irresistibly cheap today
Verizon-Black-Friday-2019-sale-discount-iPhone-11-pro-max-Samsung-s10-Pixel-phone-low-price
Verizon Black Friday 2019 deals: Great savings on Apple iPhone 11, iPhone XR, Galaxy S10, Note 10
amazon-black-friday-deals-fossil-michael-kors-puma-smartwatches-more-brands
Expires in - 20h 32minAmazon heavily discounts smartwatches from Fossil, Michael Kors, and more for Black Friday
-$400
Verizon-has-big-online-exclusive-deals-on-the-iPhone-11-series-today-only
Expires in - 18h 32minVerizon has big online-exclusive discounts on the iPhone 11 series today only
-50%
Bose-Black-Friday-deals
Expires in - 4d 18hSave up to 50% with these Black Friday Bose deals
-50%
TicWatch-smartwatches-Black-Friday-sale
Expires in - 3d 18hBlack Friday sale offers discounts of up to 50% on TicWatch smartwatches

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
t-mobile-sprint-merger-new-york-attorney-general-not-backing-down
One key state opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger is not backing down
T-Mobile-Caller-Verified-supported-smartphones
T-Mobile announces Caller Verified feature now works on 17 smartphones
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
Black-Friday-Pixel-deals-the-best-deals-for-Pixel-4-Pixel-3-Pixel-3a
Black Friday Pixel deals: the best deals for Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a
Samsung-Galaxy-S11e-renders-leak
Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival
razr-2-could-include-new-sensors-including-one-in-display-for-fingerprints
Motorola razr 2 could feature side sensors and an in-display fingerprint reader

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.