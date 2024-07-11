Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
Total Wireless ditches Verizon to market free 5G phones and plan price guarantees

By
0comments
Total Wireless ditches Verizon to market free 5G phones and plan price guarantees
One of Verizon's prepaid MVNO carriers doesn't want anything to do with Verizon now. In fact, starting today, July 11, Total by Verizon is becoming Total Wireless, shedding all Verizon references from its new logo and store branding materials, as you can see in the store mockup sent to Marketing Dive here.

In fact, according to the Verizon Value CMO, under whose umbrella are also prepaid juggernauts like Straight Talk or Visible, the move comes as "we need to rebrand this to show up in a way that is appealing to and helpful to the consumers and really shows what we stand for, which is speed, network and empowering these customers to fuel their days."

After initiating its own rebranding, Verizon now turns to its prepaid Value brands, trying to separate them into clearer market segments and target each new logo to specific customers. With Total Wireless, which caters to the Hispanic audience, the value propositions include free phones with 5G connectivity, as well as the prepaid carrier's rare 5-year plan price guarantee.


This is not what potential subscribers "living in urban, walkable communities" associate with the Verizon branding, so the carrier ditched it altogether, but kept the red color in the new Total logo to keep some connection with the mothership.

We wanted to show the customer that Total Wireless was its own brand, store and phone service that is powered and fueled by Verizon, and make sure that there was complete clarity and focus on this brand for this customer segment. It’s interesting from a marketing perspective: We’re still using all these terms, but to our users and our customers, it’s just their normal day-to-day life. We want to make sure we show up in those ways that are familiar and entertaining to customers. We are trying to build Total for what the category should be today and in the future, and not look and feel like what the category was in the past.
Cheryl Gresham, CMO of Verizon Value, July '24

The Total Wireless rebranding came as a customer survey showed that 67% of its subscribers thought it is offering Verizon plans or phone deals, and the same could be had in Verizon stores. Total then ran its first Superbowl ad in Spanish on Univision and is now gunning to reach its target audience without any Verizon branding help.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.webp
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Loading Comments...

