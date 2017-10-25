The world's largest phone maker is at the market share top for a reason. Ever since the first Galaxy S , it has been relentlessly pursuing things like unique OLED display panels, or innovative camera tech like Dual Pixel focusing as a market differentiator, culminating in the curved, bezel-less Infinity Display Premium Hole designs of the Galaxy Note 10+ and its excellent triple camera that takes some of the best low-light pictures among its peers.





A frequent critique towards Samsung is that it has diluted the brand with too many redundant offerings in all tiers of the market - from entry level devices, to the flagship S series. The company took notice, and trimmed its portfolio, leaving three recognizable lines as its main staples - the A, and S-series, with the Note line as a side show. But, even then, there are quite a bit of phones to pick from. So, what is the best Samsung phone? More importantly, which Samsung phone is best for you? Walk down the twisted path with us and let's find you an answer!





Best Samsung smartphones, a summarized list:





Galaxy S20 Ultra — the biggest and most advanced phone Samsung has to offer right now

Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ — fantastic Android smartphones — they make no compromises, they just aren't as overkill as the S20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ — the best stylus on a smartphone. And it also happens to be an extra-powerful smartphone

Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ — Samsung's last generation flagship phones are still thin, light, and awesome. Oh, cheaper, too.

Samsung Galaxy S10e — one of the very few options you have if you want a small phone. It's not half bad, too.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite — it's elusive, but certainly worth waiting for.

Samsung Galaxy A51 (or Galaxy A50) — not a good price-to-performance ratio, but it does have a gorgeous screen and good battery life.







Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ Specs S10 | Specs S10+ | Review



Samsung still sells its best Galaxy phones for 2019 at a discounted price. The Galaxy S10 is thin, light, and strikes a perfect balance between being kind of compact, yet with a big enough screen for most users. Of course, if you are a poweruser and screen real estate is a top priority, then the S10+ will be better suited to your needs.

These are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, which may be a last-gen processor, but it certainly is no slouch. Also, these phones still have yet another major Android update to look forward to, and possibly more security patches beyond that. So they are not quite at the end of their life. And yeah, they may not offer the crazy zoom capabilities of this year's S20 phones, but they are still among the best Samsung camera phones out there.

Starting at $750 from Samsung's store, the Galaxy S10 is probably the best Samsung phone for the money. The S10+ goes up to $850, and that's almost Galaxy S20 price, at which point we'd suggest you just splurge for the latter.

Best midrange Samsung phones Samsung Galaxy S10e Specs | Review



A weird concept, which Samsung was quick to give up on, the S10e is a well thought-out, compact, yet powerful smartphone, which had a rather steep price-tag when it launched. Now, after the S20 series has been released, the S10e starts at $599 for the 128 GB model, which is still a bit steep. However, if you are one of those people that are looking for a compact smartphone that makes no compromise in hardware and camera quality, there aren't many other phones you can go for.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite













The Galaxy S10 Lite is still a bit of a mystery — initial reports did say that Samsung plans to launch it in the USA, but it has yet to appear. It did make its way to Amazon, but be aware that these are international models, which do not work on CDMA networks (a.k.a. Verizon). We did manage to review the phone and let us assure you — there's nothing lite about it. It doesn't have a curved screen and a telephoto camera, like the other S10 phones, but it's still a great performer with a pretty design. The cameras were surprisingly good and the software experience is "Samsung" through and through. Plus, Sammy promises two years of Android updates for this one, treating it like a full-on flagship.





Best budget Samsung phones