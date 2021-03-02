The OnePlus 9 and Find X3 series to beat Apple and Samsung again with the first 'billion-color' phones









The first end-to-end billion color solution on a phone





Remember the awesome 6.7" 1440p display of the OnePlus 8 Pro and Find X2 Pro that last year managed to beat both Samsung and Apple as the best mobile screen out there, introducing variable 120Hz refresh rate at the full 1440p resolution before it was cool?





Well, Oppo promised us that the Find X3 Pro would have an even better display when it launches some time this month. What could be better than granular refresh rate adjustments at the full resolution, near-perfect factory calibration, high brightness, and 10-bit dynamic range capabilities? Why, all of that, and an end-to-end billion-color solution for capturing, encoding, storing, decoding, and displaying HDR10+ content, teases Oppo:









It seems that the Find X3 series will include the first phone to do end-to-end wide-color management, and we hope that next week OnePlus will tease that this technology will trickle down to the 9 series as well, shared parent company and all.







