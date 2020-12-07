Juicy Oppo Find X3 Pro leak details 5G flagship's key specs and features





Expect 120Hz and much more on Oppo's Find X3 Pro

Set to be marketed as the Oppo Find X3 Pro when it launches in 2021, the device in question is powered by the newly announced Set to be marketed as the Oppo Find X3 Pro when it launches in 2021, the device in question is powered by the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 . That choice means 5G networks will be supported as standard.



Coupled with the chipset is a large 6.7-inch display with support for a Quad-HD+ (3216 x 1440p) resolution. Much like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra , it also offers dynamic refresh rate tech that allows the screen to go from 10Hz to 120Hz.

Of course, Oppo wants to stand out from the crowd, at least when it comes to marketing. The Find X3 Pro will be fitted with 10-bit color support which, in other words, means it can display a whopping 1.07 billion colors.





Keeping the lights on throughout the day looks set to be a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast wired charging and 30W VOOC Air fast

A quad-camera setup, but no periscope zoom

Helping the Oppo Find X3 Pro more easily stand out from the crowd is a quad-camera system on the back. Leading the way are two 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensors that act as the main camera and ultra-wide.



There is a 13-megapixel telephoto camera too, but it only supports 2x optical zoom. That’s quite disappointing considering the



Oppo has reportedly selected a 3-megapixel macro camera for the device as well. It’s said to offer 25x zoom and is coupled with ‘lights circling its lens,’ suggesting it will be at the center of marketing campaigns.



There’s no word on the video capabilities at the moment, but the quad-camera system can output 10-bit content, meaning users will be able to take full advantage of the display with their photos.

A curved display and three colors options

On the topic of design, the Oppo Find X3 Pro should be 8mm thick and weigh in at around 190g. The rear panel has a curve on either side and so does the display, but it’s unclear how the selfie camera will be implemented.



As for colors, Oppo’s next flagship should be available in black and blue at launch, although a white option is planned for a later date. Some variants will offer a matte-frosted glass finish, while others will boast a ceramic glaze-like coating.

Oppo Find X3 Pro announcement and release date

The Oppo Find X3 Pro will make its international debut alongside the Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite in the first quarter of 2021 ahead of a release early in the second quarter, meaning it could be on shelves by April.



Oppo will pre-install Android 11 on the Find X3 Pro and the ColorOS 11 custom UI on top.



