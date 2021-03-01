Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Android Oppo

Oppo sends out invites to March 11 event; Find X3 Pro 5G teased

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 01, 2021, 5:54 AM
Oppo sends out invites to March 11 event; Find X3 Pro 5G teased
Last month was a quiet one in the world of smartphones but March has kicked off with a bang. Oppo has sent out media invites to its next press event, where it’ll announce the upcoming Find X3 series.

Here's when the Oppo Find X3 Pro will be announced


The virtual unveiling event will be streamed via Oppo’s official YouTube channel and is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 11th at 11:30 am GMT / 6:30 am ET / 3:30 am PT.

Taking center stage is going to be the premium Find X3 Pro, which Oppo has confirmed will use Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 888 chipset, the same one found inside Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The Find X3 Pro, set to be one of the best phones of 2021, is also equipped with Oppo’s 10-bit Full-path Colour Management, which’ll make it the first Android smartphone on the market to support a full DCI-P3 wide gamut for better display calibration.

Oppo provided no details about the cameras, but reports suggest it’ll use new 50-megapixel main and ultra-wide shooters on the Find X3 Pro. A new 25x macro camera and a 2x telephoto zoom alternative are expected too.

Accompanying the Oppo Find X3 Pro on the day of the event will be the more affordable Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite, which are understood to be rebranded Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G models, respectively.

