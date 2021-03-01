Oppo sends out invites to March 11 event; Find X3 Pro 5G teased
The virtual unveiling event will be streamed via Oppo’s official YouTube channel and is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 11th at 11:30 am GMT / 6:30 am ET / 3:30 am PT.
The Find X3 Pro, set to be one of the best phones of 2021, is also equipped with Oppo’s 10-bit Full-path Colour Management, which’ll make it the first Android smartphone on the market to support a full DCI-P3 wide gamut for better display calibration.
Oppo provided no details about the cameras, but reports suggest it’ll use new 50-megapixel main and ultra-wide shooters on the Find X3 Pro. A new 25x macro camera and a 2x telephoto zoom alternative are expected too.
Accompanying the Oppo Find X3 Pro on the day of the event will be the more affordable Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite, which are understood to be rebranded Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G models, respectively.
