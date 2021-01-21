OnePlus and Oppo have merged their hardware R&D teams
OnePlus and Oppo could be the next 'Redmi & Xiaomi'
A new report (via Android Authority) out this morning reveals that OnePlus and Oppo have merged their hardware R&D departments. The process of unification started in December and was completed earlier this month.
OnePlus confirmed the unification in a statement:
To better maximize resources and further position OnePlus for growth, we are in the process of further integrating some R&D capabilities within OPLUS, our long-term investor. OnePlus will continue operating independently and working to deliver the best possible user experience for existing and future OnePlus users.
The writing has been on the wall for some time— the Nord N100 is a rebranded Oppo A53s and past flagships have borrowed several elements from Oppo — but the news still risks alienating OnePlus’ core user base.
The good news is that, at least for the time being, OnePlus and Oppo will retain separate software departments for the development of OxygenOS and ColorOS, although recent iterations have grown closer in looks.
