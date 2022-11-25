Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 price slashed massively in an epic new Black Friday deal





Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets impressive $450 discount at Samsung (NO trade-in required) Samsung has an irresistible Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal: $450 off with no trade-in required. This is actually quite amazing and drops the price of the Fold 4 down to just $1349.99. Don't forget that if you have a device to trade-in the deal is even better. Check it out at the link! $450 off (25%) $1349 99 $1799 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB - $450 discount on Amazon The base model of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 sees its price slashed by $450 in this crazy Amazon Black Friday deal. Act fast, this deal is not going to last. $450 off (25%) $1349 99 $1799 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 4 512GB - $430 discount on Amazon The beefy 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also discounted by a massive $430 in this Amazon Black Friday deal that is not to miss. Act fast, this deal is also not going to last. $430 off (22%) $1489 $1919 Buy at Amazon





In our view, if you want a horizontal, book-like foldable, you should be very quick in getting this deal. It doesn't require a trade-in, it's pure savings, nice and simple.





The phone is shipped by Amazon and not some other shady retailer, so you can be assured that the device is legit. This offer is for the unlocked model of the Fold 4, which means that you will be able to use it on your favorite carrier with no worries, and you will also be able to switch carriers if you decide so too.













This deal slashes more than $400 on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in both of its models, the 256GB and the 512GB versions, and it beats the other enticing deal that we saw over at Best Buy where the discount stands at $400 sharp.