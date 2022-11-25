Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 price slashed massively in an epic new Black Friday deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The ultimate Galaxy Z Fold 4 Black Friday deal has just dropped on Amazon and it is not one to miss.
This deal slashes more than $400 on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in both of its models, the 256GB and the 512GB versions, and it beats the other enticing deal that we saw over at Best Buy where the discount stands at $400 sharp.
In our view, if you want a horizontal, book-like foldable, you should be very quick in getting this deal. It doesn't require a trade-in, it's pure savings, nice and simple.
The phone is shipped by Amazon and not some other shady retailer, so you can be assured that the device is legit. This offer is for the unlocked model of the Fold 4, which means that you will be able to use it on your favorite carrier with no worries, and you will also be able to switch carriers if you decide so too.
