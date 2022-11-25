Black Friday: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra
Trending:
Samsung’s Black Friday deals are here!
Amazing Galaxy S22 Ultra deals right now!

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 price slashed massively in an epic new Black Friday deal

Samsung Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 price slashed by a massive $450 in an epic Black Friday deal
The ultimate Galaxy Z Fold 4 Black Friday deal has just dropped on Amazon and it is not one to miss.

This deal slashes more than $400 on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in both of its models, the 256GB and the 512GB versions, and it beats the other enticing deal that we saw over at Best Buy where the discount stands at $400 sharp.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets impressive $450 discount at Samsung (NO trade-in required)

Samsung has an irresistible Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal: $450 off with no trade-in required. This is actually quite amazing and drops the price of the Fold 4 down to just $1349.99. Don't forget that if you have a device to trade-in the deal is even better. Check it out at the link!
$450 off (25%)
$1349 99
$1799 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB - $450 discount on Amazon

The base model of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 sees its price slashed by $450 in this crazy Amazon Black Friday deal. Act fast, this deal is not going to last.
$450 off (25%)
$1349 99
$1799 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 4 512GB - $430 discount on Amazon

The beefy 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also discounted by a massive $430 in this Amazon Black Friday deal that is not to miss. Act fast, this deal is also not going to last.
$430 off (22%)
$1489
$1919
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets impressive $450 discount at Samsung (NO trade-in required)

Samsung has an irresistible Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal: $450 off with no trade-in required. This is actually quite amazing and drops the price of the Fold 4 down to just $1349.99. Don't forget that if you have a device to trade-in the deal is even better. Check it out at the link!
$450 off (25%)
$1349 99
$1799 99
Buy at Samsung

In our view, if you want a horizontal, book-like foldable, you should be very quick in getting this deal. It doesn't require a trade-in, it's pure savings, nice and simple.

The phone is shipped by Amazon and not some other shady retailer, so you can be assured that the device is legit. This offer is for the unlocked model of the Fold 4, which means that you will be able to use it on your favorite carrier with no worries, and you will also be able to switch carriers if you decide so too.

If you are not sure about the Fold 4 just yet, head over to our selection of the best Black Friday deals for Samsung Galaxy phones or why not check out our insane overall round up of the best Black Friday phone deals in general.


Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung has a special Galaxy Watch 5 edition on sale at a very special Black Friday discount
Samsung has a special Galaxy Watch 5 edition on sale at a very special Black Friday discount
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) is on sale at Black Friday discounts of up to $105
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) is on sale at Black Friday discounts of up to $105
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Black Friday 2022 deal you've been waiting for is now here
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Black Friday 2022 deal you've been waiting for is now here
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy S22+ is now on sale at an insane $400 discount with no strings
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy S22+ is now on sale at an insane $400 discount with no strings
Tipster says that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have the brighest smartphone display when released
Tipster says that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have the brighest smartphone display when released
Samsung rumored to include this new Apple, Huawei feature with the Galaxy S23 line
Samsung rumored to include this new Apple, Huawei feature with the Galaxy S23 line

Popular stories

Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony wants new $500 camera to replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony wants new $500 camera to replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
Jaw-dropping Pixel Fold, first foldable to challenge Galaxy Z Fold - Android, iPhone users react!
Jaw-dropping Pixel Fold, first foldable to challenge Galaxy Z Fold - Android, iPhone users react!
Google is now ready to slash $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro's no-trade-in price (with a catch)
Google is now ready to slash $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro's no-trade-in price (with a catch)
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless