Samsung insider says Galaxy S24 Ultra is going to lose the best camera feature
1
One of the best features of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is that it offers 10x optical zoom but for some reason, the Galaxy S24 Ultra may lose this capability.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra flaunts a quad-camera setup with a 200MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide snapper, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom, and a 10MP periscope unit with 10x optical zoom. It can digitally zoom up to 100x. When it comes to long-range zoom performance, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is hard to beat and that's what makes it one of the best camera phones of 2023.
Previous rumors had hinted that Samsung would change things up a little with the next iteration, claiming that it would feature an optimized version of the 200MP sensor, the same 12MP ultrawide camera, a new 50MP 3x telephoto camera, and a 10MP periscope camera.
It now looks like the periscope unit will have a lower zoom range than the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Reliable leaker Ice Universe had previously tweeted and then deleted a post that said the Galaxy S24 Ultra would not have a 10x optical camera.
Today, he reiterated the claim and said that Samsung has removed the 10x periscope camera from the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It's not abundantly clear whether the phone will have no periscope camera at all or simply one with inferior zooming capability.
This would be a bizarre move as the periscope camera is one of the features that help the Galaxy S23 Ultra stand out. Apple has just announced its first iPhone with a periscope camera with 5x optical zoom and Samsung would be doing itself a huge disservice by getting rid of the periscope camera.
What might make up for the missing 10x camera, to some extent, is the rumored 50MP telephoto camera. Even though the Galaxy S23 Ultra's zooming performance is impressive and provides a decent level of detail across all zoom settings, it delivers the best results in bright-light conditions. At longer ranges, the image quality suffers a little. A higher-resolution zoom camera can help with these issues.
Popular stories
18 Sep, 2023Samsung insider says Galaxy S24 Ultra is going to lose the best camera feature
15 Sep, 2023New info on Samsung Galaxy S24 series storage, memory, and chipset options crops up
12 Sep, 2023All signs are pointing to an early release date for Galaxy S24
30 Aug, 2023Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra storage options could range from 128GB all the way up to 2TB
26 Aug, 2023Renders illustrate potential differences between Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Ultra
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: