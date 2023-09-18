Samsung insider says Galaxy S24 Ultra is going to lose the best camera feature





Galaxy S23 Ultra flaunts a quad-camera setup with a 200MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide snapper, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom, and a 10MP periscope unit with 10x optical zoom. It can digitally zoom up to 100x. When it comes to long-range zoom performance, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is hard to beat and that's what makes it one of the best camera phones of 2023









It now looks like the periscope unit will have a lower zoom range than the Galaxy S23 Ultra . Reliable leaker Ice Universe had previously tweeted and then deleted a post that said the Galaxy S24 Ultra would not have a 10x optical camera.





Galaxy S24 Ultra. It's not abundantly clear whether the phone will have no periscope camera at all or simply one with inferior zooming capability. Today, he reiterated the claim and said that Samsung has removed the 10x periscope camera from the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It's not abundantly clear whether the phone will have no periscope camera at all or simply one with inferior zooming capability.









This would be a bizarre move as the periscope camera is one of the features that help the Galaxy S23 Ultra stand out. Apple has just announced its first iPhone with a periscope camera with 5x optical zoom and Samsung would be doing itself a huge disservice by getting rid of the periscope camera.





Galaxy S23 Ultra's zooming performance is impressive and provides a decent level of detail across all zoom settings, it delivers the best results in bright-light conditions. At longer ranges, the image quality suffers a little. A higher-resolution zoom camera can help with these issues. What might make up for the missing 10x camera, to some extent, is the rumored 50MP telephoto camera.