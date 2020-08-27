Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G's high price has leaked

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Aug 27, 2020, 5:29 PM
UPDATE: Samsung has activated the Galaxy Z Fold 2 pre-order page in the UK which confirms the local price and release date. The updated story continues below:

###

Samsung has raised its premium smartphone prices dramatically this year and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 was presumed to be no exception. But information obtained by Roland Quandt suggests Samsung is actually planning a price drop for its next foldable.

Slightly cheaper than the original Galaxy Fold


The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will reportedly retail at €1,999 in Germany when it’s made available to purchase in late September. That’s still an extremely high price point, but it represents a €100 discount over the first-generation model.

Due to the different tax rates, Roland Quandt warns that the recommended retail price could again vary by as much as €100 across the rest of Europe. That means some customers may be able to find it cheaper while others could have to spend a little more.

Those of you living in the UK will have to fork out £1,799 for the 256GB variant according to the local Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 pre-order page, which may have been prematurely activated. It represents a £101 discount over the original Galaxy Fold.

As for the launch date, Samsung has confirmed via the pre-order page that its device will be available to purchase starting Friday, September 18. But if you pre-order, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will ship on Thursday, September 17.

One massive 120Hz screen and a bigger cover display


The South Korean company today announced a press conference scheduled for Tuesday, September 1. It’s being called ‘Unpacked Part 2’ and looks set to focus primarily on the Galaxy Z Fold 2, although some other smartphones could make an appearance.

For those of you that aren’t aware, the €1,999 price point that’s attached to the foldable will unlock access to a massive 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display complete with slim bezels, a punch hole, and a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

The display in question boasts a 2208 x 1768p resolution too. And unlike recent Samsung flagships that can’t run 120Hz above 1080p, the Fold 2 will reportedly be able to run at full resolution and 120Hz simultaneously.

Sitting alongside all of this is an extra-tall 6.2-inch cover display. It also sports a punch hole for the selfie camera and should be much more useful than the one included on the original Galaxy Fold, which measured in at only 4.6-inches.

Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 View Full specs
  • Display 7.7 inches
    2213 x 1689 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

