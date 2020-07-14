Performance disparity between international and US models will likely grow with Galaxy Note 20



Prior to this, the international variant of the Galaxy Note 20 was expected to carry the rumored Exynos 992 SoC. It was reported that the chip would be based on the 6nm manufacturing process, which would have given it a leg up over not just the Exynos 990, but also the Snapdragon 865 Plus because it's also built on 7nm node.



The Exynos 992 was estimated to be 1 to 3 percent faster than the Snapdragon 865. The silicon was tipped to enter mass production next month and though it's hard to comment on Samsung's supposed plans, a pandemic-fueled disruption might have forced the chaebol to stick with the Exynos 990.



A quick look at the specifications sheet is enough to see why the Snapdragon 865 was a better option than the Exynos 990 for the Galaxy S20. Samsung's chip uses ARM's older Cortex-A76 CPU cores while the Snapdragon 865 is based on Cortex-A77 cores. Qualcomm also went for the Adreno 650 GPU, while Exynos 990 features ARM Mali G77 and it also throttles the GPU sooner.



The Exynos variants of the Galaxy S20 also consumed more power and exhibited autofocus issues. These problems were taken care of with a software update.





Given that the Snapdragon 865 Plus is an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 865, the performance disparity between the Exynos-fueled and Snapdragon-powered Galaxy Note 20 will be even greater when compared to the Galaxy S20 series.



And in case you are wondering, in addition to the American model, the Japanese, Chinese, and South Korean versions of the Galaxy Note 20 will seemingly have the Snapdragon 865 Plus under the hood, and the European variants will feature the Exynos 990.



