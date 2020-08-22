Order Samsung Galaxy Note20

Samsung Android 5G

Leaked Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G ad shows the device in action

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Aug 22, 2020, 11:42 AM
Leaked Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G ad shows the device in action
Samsung hasn't fully unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G yet. The device will be formally launched on September 1 and pre-orders will begin the same day. The company did announce a few details during the recent Unpacked event, and pretty much everything else is already known, thanks to a whirlwind of leaks. The phone's commercial has now surfaced and it further confirms what we already know about Samsung's flagship foldable device.



The Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G's internal screen comes in at 7.6-inches, up from 7.3-inches on its predecessor, and it features an Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) for improved durability. The display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and it probably changes dynamically, just like on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, made possible by the use of LTPO backplane technology.

The Z Fold 2 also features Z Flip's Flex Mode that will allow it to stay open at various angles.

Samsung is also touting this as a productivity-centric device, which becomes increasingly important at a time when the Microsoft Surface Duo has arrived. The company says it will let you work across three apps simultaneously.

Like the new Note 20 phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 also provides Wireless DeX, allowing you to connect the device to an external display wirelessly without needing accessories like DeX Pad or USB cable.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G alleged specs


The cover display is now 6.2-inches, a notable upgrade when compared to the OG Fold's 4.6-inch front screen. The external display apparently sticks to a 60Hz refresh rate, which is understandable.

Bezels have been swapped out for cutouts on both the screens for accommodating cameras. The main setup consists of three cameras with a resolution of 12MP. The front-facing shooters likely have a resolution of 10MP.

The phone reportedly packs a 4,500mAh battery and it is powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus which is mated with 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB storage.

To keep dust and debris out, the phone's hinge gets a vacuum cleaner inspired sweeper mechanism.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G will be available in the colors black and bronze and its price will be announced next month. Per a recent report, it will go on sale on September 18.

