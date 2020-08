Leaked Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G ad shows the device in action

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G's internal screen comes in at 7.6-inches, up from 7.3-inches on its predecessor, and it features an Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) for improved durability. The display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and it probably changes dynamically, just like on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra , made possible by the use of LTPO backplane technology The Z Fold 2 also features Z Flip 's Flex Mode that will allow it to stay open at various angles.Samsung is also touting this as a productivity-centric device, which becomes increasingly important at a time when the Microsoft Surface Duo has arrived. The company says it will let you work across three apps simultaneously.Like the new Note 20 phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 also provides Wireless DeX , allowing you to connect the device to an external display wirelessly without needing accessories like DeX Pad or USB cable.