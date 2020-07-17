Samsung Audio

Galaxy Buds Live teased by Samsung

by Anam Hamid
Jul 17, 2020, 12:34 PM
We have been hearing about Samsung's kidney bean-shaped wireless earbuds for quite some time and now the company has officially started teasing them. The hearables will likely be called Galaxy Buds Live and will be announced alongside the Galaxy Note 20 duo and a host of other products during the upcoming Unpacked event which will be held on August 5.



Save for corroborating rumors that said the buds will be available in the color Mystic Bronze, in addition to black and white, the short teaser clip doesn't really give away anything. Sure, Samsung is inviting us to "experience the new power of sound," but what that really means is up for interpretation.

Based on previous reports, the Galaxy Buds Live will also offer some sort of noise cancellation but since they don't have a silicone ear tip to block out external noise, we wonder how active noise cancellation will be achieved. That's not to say Samsung will leave this part out, as it is believed that despite their inability to close up the ear canal like in-ear buds, they will still feature active noise cancellation.



The earbuds will seemingly have three microphones and two speakers, and voice quality is expected to get better than Galaxy Buds Plus', which already boasts solid call quality. 

Per a trademark filing, they might even integrate a fitness tracker and a heart rate sensor.

The buds will probably be IPX2 water-resistant and are tipped to offer playtime of six hours, which is a lot less than what the Galaxy Buds Plus provides. The accompanying charging case will supposedly help you get through a whole day or 24 hours to be exact.

The Galaxy Buds Live will cost less than $150, probably around $140. It remains to be seen if the odd design will strike a chord with consumers and make for comfortable wear.

