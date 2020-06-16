Massive leak reveals key Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specs and features
The Galaxy Watch 2 is... not here, and neither is the Galaxy Watch Active 3, but Samsung looks set to unveil the Galaxy Watch 3 soon as sort of a combined sequel to both the 2018-released Galaxy Watch and last fall's Galaxy Watch Active 2.
Screen sizes, overall dimensions, and battery capacity
Exactly like its aforementioned forerunners, the Galaxy Watch 3 has been widely expected for a while now to come in two different case sizes. Well, today we can add the display diagonals and device measurements into the equation to make several important observations you might want to consider before deciding what Samsung smartwatch you should buy later this summer.
First and most interestingly of all, it looks like the 45mm Galaxy Watch 3 will be able to squeeze a larger 1.4-inch screen into a smaller and thinner 45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm body than the 46mm Galaxy Watch, which measures 46 x 49 x 13 mm while sporting a 1.3-inch display. The 41mm Galaxy Watch 3 is also reportedly smaller and thinner than the 42mm Galaxy Watch, although the 1.2-inch screen size will go unchanged.
Because we already "know" the Galaxy Watch 3 is set to bring the physical rotating bezel back from the dead, we can safely assume the size of said bezel will be reduced compared to the Galaxy Watch. The Watch Active 2, mind you, replaced this handy hardware component with a software alternative, so naturally, the two main Galaxy Watch 3 variants will be larger overall while retaining the 1.2 and 1.4-inch screen diagonals.
The Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2 should have a lot in common in terms of battery life too, although there are no words on what processor will be found under the hood of the upcoming Tizen-powered device. This could always improve the energy efficiency of the 247 and 340mAh batteries on the 41 and 45mm Galaxy Watch 3 versions respectively.
These are smaller than what the chunky Galaxy Watch offers, but identical to the cell sizes on the 40 and 44mm Watch Active 2 respectively.
Sensors and other features
If you're starting to get the sense that Samsung is essentially preparing a Galaxy Watch Active 2 with a physical rotating bezel, the rumored health features of the Galaxy Watch 3 will only amplify that feeling.
Yet another top-notch heart rate sensor with 8 pulse-reading photodiodes and support for blood pressure monitoring is coming, alongside built-in ECG functionality. Of course, the biggest novelty could see the ECG monitor actually work out the box, although Samsung may not be able to receive FDA authorization in time for this fast-approaching US release either.
We have no idea if the company is working on any additional health features for the Galaxy Watch 3, but for what it's worth, the memory and storage counts are expected to jump from 768MB and 4GB respectively to 1 and 8 gigs even on Bluetooth-only variants.
Optional LTE support is naturally in the cards, as are standard GPS functionality, IP68 water resistance, MIL-STD-810G endurance, and Gorilla Glass DX screen protection. Interestingly, SamMobile's latest report mentions nothing about an aluminum model, with stainless steel and titanium seemingly tipped as the only build material options.
Obviously, the latter flavor is likely to cost a pretty penny, directly rivaling the $799 and up Titanium Apple Watch Series 5 collection, but for the time being, we'd rather not speculate on things like price tags and release schedules. That being said, the Galaxy Watch 3 is rumored to go official at some point in July, which means it could well go on sale by the time the Galaxy Note 20 duo is expected to see daylight.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Galaxy Watch 3 leaks (10 updates)
-
Now reading
16 June Massive leak reveals key Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specs and features
-
10 June The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live will likely beat the Note 20 to market
-
9 June Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 and unnamed bean-shaped earbuds are officially confirmed now
-
8 June Support pages for the new Galaxy Watch models show up on Samsung.com
-
6 June The surprising name of Samsung's next big smartwatch is finally confirmed