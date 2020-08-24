Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G will be a lot more durable than its predecessor





As you may be aware, the first-gen Galaxy Fold was repeatedly delayed due to essentially failing the rigors of the most basic day-to-day operations, and although Samsung worked hard for months on end to strengthen the flexible handset before properly releasing it, there was only so much the company could do.





The hot new Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, meanwhile, is set to provide meaningful durability upgrades on two different fronts, adopting a technology dubbed Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) to better protect the primary display, as well as wrapping the cover screen in a layer of the most advanced Gorilla Glass available. Of course, the former feature was practically etched in stone long before the second-gen foldable officially broke cover, whereas the latter is hardly what we'd call a surprise.













The freshly released Galaxy Note 20 Ultra , of course, employs the latest generation of Corning's industry-leading glass, taking the drop and scratch resistance of every high-end smartphone before it to a whole new level. Similarly, we can expect the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G to offer top-shelf drop and scratch performance, at least as long as you keep the device closed and use exclusively its 6.23-inch secondary panel.





Then again, it's important to remember glass is still glass, and glass often cracks under direct pressure. In other words, despite Samsung and Corning's best efforts, you probably shouldn't rely too much on the Victus durability and use a good old fashioned screen protector and/or case to avoid serious damage.





As far as the UTG protection of the main 7.6-inch display is concerned, that's even less reliable, but it will have to do until Corning manages to develop and mass-produce a flexible version of its hugely successful glass. In case you're wondering, said breakthrough is expected to commercially materialize in just a couple of years or so.



