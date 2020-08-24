Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G will be a lot more durable than its predecessor
Still, it's definitely nice to see Samsung give the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G the full flagship treatment, especially after witnessing the real-life greatness of Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus technology in a head-to-head battle between the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max.
The freshly released Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, of course, employs the latest generation of Corning's industry-leading glass, taking the drop and scratch resistance of every high-end smartphone before it to a whole new level. Similarly, we can expect the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G to offer top-shelf drop and scratch performance, at least as long as you keep the device closed and use exclusively its 6.23-inch secondary panel.
Then again, it's important to remember glass is still glass, and glass often cracks under direct pressure. In other words, despite Samsung and Corning's best efforts, you probably shouldn't rely too much on the Victus durability and use a good old fashioned screen protector and/or case to avoid serious damage.
As far as the UTG protection of the main 7.6-inch display is concerned, that's even less reliable, but it will have to do until Corning manages to develop and mass-produce a flexible version of its hugely successful glass. In case you're wondering, said breakthrough is expected to commercially materialize in just a couple of years or so.
