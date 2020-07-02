Feast your eyes on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G in a gorgeous new hue
The original Galaxy Z Flip, mind you, was made available in Mirror Black, Mirror Purple, and Mirror Gold flavors, none of which matched a Galaxy S20 series or Galaxy Watch Active 2 shade perfectly. This basically proves Samsung is taking its foldable smartphones more seriously rather than treating them as quirky experiments unlikely to break into the mainstream anytime soon.
Of course, that's not to say the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be very accessible to the masses. After all, the first edition is still priced at a rather prohibitive $1,380 unlocked, and with the addition of 5G support (for three of America's big four carriers) and an overclocked Snapdragon 865 processor replacing the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, the upgraded device is pretty much guaranteed to cost at least $1,500 or so.
Unlike the Galaxy Watch 3, the Z Flip 5G is widely expected to break cover alongside the Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy Fold 2 at a virtual Unpacked event on August 5, although actual sales may not kick off very soon thereafter or keep up with demand for long.