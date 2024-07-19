Pixel 9 series get new designs and I'm here for it
Up Next:
Google has an event for August 13, where we're going to officially see unveiled the Pixel 9 Pro series, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Leaks, however, have managed to reveal almost everything there is to know (as usual), at least about the looks of the upcoming phones, even before Google teased them. Which it also did, just yesterday.
Leaked prototypes show some very exciting changes to the design of the Pixel 9 Pro and Fold. Is it just me or the phone market is getting interesting once again?
Pixel 9 Pro Fold: ready to battle with the Galaxy Z Fold?
Unfolding all the way flat. That may seem like a normal prerequisite of a foldable phone, but the Pixel Fold was surprisingly not really able to do that.
The leaked prototypes show the Pixel 9 Pro Fold opened completely flat. I mean, come on! Yep, that's not particularly huge as an upgrade, but the foldable form factor is something I'm getting obsessed with lately, and there's the fact that the screen aspect ratio is better in my opinion on the Pixel than on the Galaxy.
The leak also shows a less noticeable crease. This is actually huge, at least for me. One of the deal breakers for me when it comes to foldables is that crease on the screen - it just doesn't feel good when I'm swiping through it and annoys the heck out of me. Call me spoiled but it is what it is: my fingers just don't wanna deal with that feeling.
And luckily, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold leak suggests the crease will be less noticeable. Any improvement in that department is very welcome. On the images, it's hard to see how prominent the crease on the foldable is (it's not really visible with a dark background), so I'm not quite sure it will be as reduced as on the Z Fold 6. But I sure hope it at least matches the Galaxy!
We'll also reportedly have reduced bezels and a redesigned camera bar. I love the outer screen display ratio and I've talked about this already - it is a great idea to have a phone that you can use folded as well and type comfortably on. So, all things considered, I'm digging the Pixel 9 Pro Fold design and I'm really curious to see it in real life.
The leaked prototype of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold from the back. | Image Source - Android Authority
Now, on the Pixel 9 Pro!
Pixel 9 Pro looks like it is getting flat edges and a more modern look
Edges
The leaked prototypes and also Google's own teaser for the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro are showing something very aesthetically pleasing to me. And yep, it's the flat edges of the frame!
Leaked Pixel 9 Pro prototype. | Image Source - Android Authority
I recently had the honor to review the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and upon comparing it to its predecessor, those flat edges had me. I used to think it was a tiny little thing that didn't get noticed as much and I didn't understand why people would even mention it. But boy, is it modern! The feel, the look of it, everything looks stunning about it. And from that prototype, I see a hint of this beautiful modern design, and I'm here for it!
Camera bar
I'm not gonna lie, when Google first introduced the camera bar with the Pixel 6, I was all for it. I get hyped about any change in design, especially that dramatic, or basically anything that makes a phone stand out from the crowd of boring same-samers. And the camera bar was such a thing, and I was very pleased with it.
But the camera bar got a little bit boring as time went on - it became less of a statement and more of an "I'm there but please don't look at me too much" type of design element. I mean, I still like it as it's a recognizable Google look, but it was somehow losing its flare recently. Maybe I don't like the rounded edges as it wraps towards the frame.
The Pixel 8 Pro. | Image Source - PhoneArena
The leaked prototypes are getting me excited about the modification of the camera bar on the Pixel 9 Pro. It looks more sophisticated and clean and also matches those flat edges that I love. It doesn't wrap around the phone like it does on the Pixel 8. And this is a good thing, at least visually.
Pixel 9 Pro XL
Me being me, I can't neglect to mention the big boy in the group, the tall and handsome one. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is rumored to have a 6.7 or a 6.8-inch display, and if you know me, you know that I just can't get enough screen... ever. So hopefully the display is 6.8 inches.
The introduction of the Pixel 9 Pro XL also makes the Pixel 9 Pro your medium-sized iPhone Pro. This is great for anyone who isn't like me and is frustrated if their phone doesn't comfortably fit in their pocket. And I know a lot of people who'd like more medium-sized phones with premium Pro features. Giving people options is a very good move from Google, in my opinion.
So, if rumors are correct, you can choose to get a 6.1-inch Pixel 9 Pro or a 6.7 or 6.8-inch Pixel 9 Pro XL. You still get the Pro, but you can choose the size.
Recommended Stories
Google's event is definitely hyping me
I'm just going to say it: 2021, 2022, and 2023 were boring years for me in terms of hardware events, and almost nothing got me excited. I thought I just got old. But then 2024 came and I feel all bouncy again. It now seems phone makers are active, innovative, and making some real changes.
We got Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 with notable improvements and glorious looks. We have rumors pointing to a futuristic iPhone 16 Pro Max design, which I am all for. And now, we have those Pixel 9 phones with some real design upgrades on the way. I can't get more excited (maybe I can, but that's another story - wink-wink iPhone Flip!) That aside, Google's August 13 event is looking promising, and I am looking forward to that beautiful and modern makeover the Pixels are bound to get.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: