Pixel 9 series get new designs and I'm here for it

Pixel 9 Pro series, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Leaks, however, have managed to reveal almost everything there is to know (as usual), at least about the looks of the upcoming phones, Google has an event for August 13, where we're going to officially see unveiled theseries, and theFold. Leaks, however, have managed to reveal almost everything there is to know (as usual), at least about the looks of the upcoming phones, even before Google teased them . Which it also did, just yesterday.





Pixel 9 Pro Fold: ready to battle with the Galaxy Z Fold?



Unfolding all the way flat. That may seem like a normal prerequisite of a foldable phone , but the Pixel Fold was surprisingly not really able to do that.





The leaked prototypes show the Pixel 9 Pro Fold opened completely flat. I mean, come on! Yep, that's not particularly huge as an upgrade, but the foldable form factor is something I'm getting obsessed with lately, and there's the fact that the screen aspect ratio is better in my opinion on the Pixel than on the Galaxy.







Pixel 9 Pro Fold design and I'm really curious to see it in real life. We'll also reportedly have reduced bezels and a redesigned camera bar. I love the outer screen display ratio and I've talked about this already - it is a great idea to have a phone that you can use folded as well and type comfortably on. So, all things considered, I'm digging theFold design and I'm really curious to see it in real life.





Pixel 9 Pro looks like it is getting flat edges and a more modern look

The leaked prototypes and also Google's own teaser for the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro are showing something very aesthetically pleasing to me. And yep, it's the flat edges of the frame!







I'm not gonna lie, when Google first introduced the camera bar with the Pixel 6 , I was all for it. I get hyped about any change in design, especially that dramatic, or basically anything that makes a phone stand out from the crowd of boring same-samers. And the camera bar was such a thing, and I was very pleased with it.

But the camera bar got a little bit boring as time went on - it became less of a statement and more of an "I'm there but please don't look at me too much" type of design element. I mean, I still like it as it's a recognizable Google look, but it was somehow losing its flare recently. Maybe I don't like the rounded edges as it wraps towards the frame.





Google's event is definitely hyping me









We got Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 with notable improvements and glorious looks. We have rumors pointing to a futuristic iPhone 16 Pro Max design , which I am all for. And now, we have those Pixel 9 phones with some real design upgrades on the way. I can't get more excited (maybe I can, but that's another story - wink-wink iPhone Flip!) That aside, Google's August 13 event is looking promising, and I am looking forward to that beautiful and modern makeover the Pixels are bound to get.