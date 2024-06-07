The iPhone 16 Pro Max may outshine the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is time for Samsung to shake things up.

Galaxy S24 Ultra , although a solid device, seems to be treading water.

Design: futuristic vs familiar





The iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumored to have a big redesign, that will differentiate it from predecessors. While the Galaxy S24 Ultra doesn't look as different than its predecessor...







iPhone 16 Pro Max: a Sci-Fi dream







The design of the iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumored to be a leap forward , with reputable leaker IceUniverse suggesting it will look like something straight out of a sci-fi movie. Apple is reportedly refining the design to be sleeker and more ergonomic, with a bigger display at 6.9 inches. This is a significant bump up from its predecessor and is likely to offer a more immersive experience for users with these ultra-thin symmetrical bezels.





The materials and build quality are expected to be top-notch, as always with Apple. The design tweaks are aimed at making the phone not just a tool, but a fashion statement.





Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: same old, same old









I'm saying this

iPhone 16 Pro Max

This isn't necessarily a bad thing - Samsung's design has been praised for its functionality and durability. However, in the face of Apple's bold new moves, it feels a bit conservative. The lack of significant design changes makes it hard for the S24 Ultra to stand out in a crowded market.





Display: bigger and better?





Apple is rumored to upgrade the iPhone 16 Pro Max 's display size... a dramatic change. While the S24 Ultra has almost the same display as the S23 Ultra.



iPhone 16 Pro Max: bigger and bolder





iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max





Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: still great, but not new





While the display is undoubtedly excellent, offering deep and vibrant colors, it lacks the wow factor that comes with major innovation.







The AI race: will the latecomer Apple beat the Galaxy?





iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max



The iPhone is already fast and reliable. And I'm sure Apple won't include generative AI on it unless it's working just as Apple wants it. And that makes me more than excited for the upcoming WWDC 2024 where we're bound to get a glimpse of what Apple will offer.





Galaxy S24 Ultra introduced Galaxy S24 Ultra and the entire series boasted. Yep, Apple is technically playing catch-up here, and that's why I'm getting even more curious. Will Apple's AI implementation beat the Galaxy AI? We have just a couple of days of waiting to actually see what Apple will offer.

On the other hand, theintroduced Galaxy AI . Actually, Galaxy AI was the main thing that theand the entire series boasted. Yep, Apple is technically playing catch-up here, andI'm getting even more curious. Will Apple's AI implementation beat the Galaxy AI? We have just a couple of days of waiting to actually see what Apple will offer.





Are the roles switching and is Samsung now playing it safe?







iPhone 16 Pro Max

Samsung, on the other hand, appears to be playing it safe with the S24 Ultra. Years ago, I could have sworn Samsung was the innovator and Apple was... well, somewhat boring in terms of innovation. Samsung's focus now seems to be on refining what works rather than taking bold new steps. But is now really the time to be doing that?









It's time for Samsung to step it up







iPhone 16 Pro Max

Galaxy S24 Ultra

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Galaxy S24 Ultra