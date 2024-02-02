Is Samsung finally going to make a foldable that you can use folded as well?



I'm focusing on the wider outer screen in this article. Samsung's Folds have sported, since the beginning, a somewhat strange and tall outer screen; however, most of Samsung's competition in the foldable market sports a wider screen. Recent examples include the Pixel Fold and the OnePlus Open foldable phones that allow you to use the outer screen more comfortably. Let's explore what I mean.





Samsung Galaxy Fold outer screen: a brief historical overview





Since the OG Fold in 2019, Samsung has stuck with a particular size for its outer display (the one you're using when the phone is folded). The Galaxy Fold 3's outer screen display ratio was around 24.5:9, a bit less tall than the one on the Fold 2 (25:9), but still, a very tall and narrow screen. The Fold 4 changed things a bit to another unique aspect ratio of 23.1:9, which the Fold 5 stuck with.





But what do these numbers actually mean? All in all, the display aspect ratio denotes the proportional relationship between the width and the height. I'll avoid the math and how this is calculated and I'll jump straight into real life.







OnePlus Open , for one, comes with an aspect ratio of 20:9 for its outer screen, the OnePlus Open 's outer screen is way closer to a normal phone than the one on the Fold. The Pixel Fold is slightly wider, at 17.4:9. So, let's put the numbers in perspective. The, for one, comes with an aspect ratio of 20:9 for its outer screen, the Galaxy S23 Ultra sports an aspect ratio of 19.3:9, the Pixel 8 - 20:9, and the iPhone 15 around 19.5:9. As you can see, the's outer screen is way closer to a normal phone than the one on the Fold. Theis slightly wider, at 17.4:9.









Do we want tall and elegant or wider but comfy?



A narrow and tall outer screen on the Fold may look quite nice and interesting, but after all, it's made for people to use, not just for the looks. But the general opinion (of course, exceptions are always present) is that it is not as convenient as it probably should be. Let's explore some of the critiques for the tall and narrow screen.



A narrow and tall outer screen on the Fold may look quite nice and interesting, but after all, it's made for people to use, not just for the looks. But the general opinion (of course, exceptions are always present) is that it is not as convenient as it probably should be. Let's explore some of the critiques for the tall and narrow screen.

User phero1190 on Reddit says:



We also have opinions like the one of user manek101





Our own Press, who reviewed the Fold 5 , noted about the outer screen:





Of course, for many that isn't a deal breaker, but what if Samsung could make the outer screen even more comfortable to use? Typing on a wider screen would feel less cramped, and you won't have to open the Fold each time when you need to chat or watch a video. Also, you'd get a better experience in apps, as all of them are optimized for a wider screen anyway.

Pixel Fold and OnePlus Open form factor

The leak shows an alleged image of the Fold 6 sporting a wider outer screen, more like the one we have on the Pixel Fold and the OnePlus Open .











The OnePlus Open has a similar form factor to the Pixel. It's again sporting a wider outer display, which you can use for many everyday things, just like a regular phone.











To summarize, if Samsung has decided to go the route of the wider outer screen, you will be getting the following benefits from the 'redesigned' Fold 6:

Outer screen is more comfortable to type as its wider and the keyboard not as cramped

Videos are nicer to watch on it

Apps will look better (they won't have to be optimized to run on a taller and narrower screen)

Flex mode is improved with more space for controls and actions





Of course, we also have the bigger internal display to use. But many times as we run around through our daily lives, we don't have time to use the bigger display, or it's not comfortable (imagine having to reply to a message in a crowded subway, for example, and you have to unfold the display). The big internal display is more for when you're working, or being creative, and not when running out and about.







All in all, the tall screen on the Fold doesn't really give you a choice which display to use: you have to unfold the phone to type faster, for example. But a wider screen gives you that choice - to unfold or not to unfold, basically. And as I like to say, having choice is better than no choice. And isn't that what a foldable phone is all about?

