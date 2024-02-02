Is Samsung finally going to make a foldable that you can use folded as well?
We're still a few months away from the official unveiling of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but the rumor mill has started spinning. An interesting rumor that has been going around on the internet is about a "redesigned" Z Fold 6, and more specifically: the phone will reportedly be getting an outer screen that's wider and it will overall be thinner.
Samsung Galaxy Fold outer screen: a brief historical overview
A narrow and tall outer screen on the Fold may look quite nice and interesting, but after all, it's made for people to use, not just for the looks. But the general opinion (of course, exceptions are always present) is that it is not as convenient as it probably should be. Let's explore some of the critiques for the tall and narrow screen.
We also have opinions like the one of user manek101:
Of course, for many that isn't a deal breaker, but what if Samsung could make the outer screen even more comfortable to use? Typing on a wider screen would feel less cramped, and you won't have to open the Fold each time when you need to chat or watch a video. Also, you'd get a better experience in apps, as all of them are optimized for a wider screen anyway.
You get the gist. I don't mean that everyone will be pleased if the Fold shows up wearing a new outer display. But, many will be. A wider outer screen also means comfortable Flex mode as well (Flex mode is the same as Tabletop mode on the Pixel, basically using the lower half of the phone as a tripod or a keyboard, and the top part of the display as a display. Like, a miniature laptop, but fancier), as it gives you more space to tap and lowers the chance you tap on something you didn't intend to.
I'm focusing on the wider outer screen in this article. Samsung's Folds have sported, since the beginning, a somewhat strange and tall outer screen; however, most of Samsung's competition in the foldable market sports a wider screen. Recent examples include the Pixel Fold and the OnePlus Open, foldable phones that allow you to use the outer screen more comfortably. Let's explore what I mean.
Since the OG Fold in 2019, Samsung has stuck with a particular size for its outer display (the one you're using when the phone is folded). The Galaxy Fold 3's outer screen display ratio was around 24.5:9, a bit less tall than the one on the Fold 2 (25:9), but still, a very tall and narrow screen. The Fold 4 changed things a bit to another unique aspect ratio of 23.1:9, which the Fold 5 stuck with.
The Z Fold 5 outer screen (cover display)
But what do these numbers actually mean? All in all, the display aspect ratio denotes the proportional relationship between the width and the height. I'll avoid the math and how this is calculated and I'll jump straight into real life.
So, let's put the numbers in perspective. The OnePlus Open, for one, comes with an aspect ratio of 20:9 for its outer screen, the Galaxy S23 Ultra sports an aspect ratio of 19.3:9, the Pixel 8 - 20:9, and the iPhone 15 around 19.5:9. As you can see, the OnePlus Open's outer screen is way closer to a normal phone than the one on the Fold. The Pixel Fold is slightly wider, at 17.4:9.
Here's for visualization:
Do we want tall and elegant or wider but comfy?
User phero1190 on Reddit says:
I didn't like my Z Fold 3 or 4 because of the narrow aspect ratio of the outer screen. Yea, it was easy to hold in one hand, but everything looked off on it and typing was hard for me.It made me feel like I absolutely needed to open them to actually have a good experience and I didn't like that it felt like a tablet first that could fold up.
The front screen is too small for videos.
Its not just videos though, many apps aren't optimised for such narrow screens, keyboard is kinda too cramped too.
Our own Press, who reviewed the Fold 5, noted about the outer screen:
That said, the external screen isn't the most comfortable thing to dual-thumb type on. And if you slap a case on it, letters near the edge of the screen require concentrated effort to hit correctly. The problem is further emphasized if you choose to use gestures for navigation — trying to swipe in from the side of the screen for a "back" command while you have a case on can feel jarring.
Many users, including our own Press K, found that typing on a narrow and tall screen is a bit hard
Pixel Fold and OnePlus Open form factor
The leak shows an alleged image of the Fold 6 sporting a wider outer screen, more like the one we have on the Pixel Fold and the OnePlus Open.
An image from a patent suggesting Samsung is interested in making the Fold wider
Our own Vic says in our Pixel Fold review:
The Pixel Fold is completely different. It comes with a 5.8" OLED screen, technically smaller than the 6.2" size on the Galaxy Fold 4, but in reality, because of the wider dimensions, you can comfortably use the Pixel Fold without unfolding.
I don't know about you, but at least half the time I check my phone, it's for notifications or something else that literally takes a second, and in those cases, I don't need to be bothered to open the phone. The Pixel Fold works with me here, while I always feel like I am fighting the Galaxy Fold and its weird size in those cases.
The Pixel Fold in Tabletop mode
The OnePlus Open has a similar form factor to the Pixel. It's again sporting a wider outer display, which you can use for many everyday things, just like a regular phone.
The OnePlus Open and it's cover display
To summarize, if Samsung has decided to go the route of the wider outer screen, you will be getting the following benefits from the 'redesigned' Fold 6:
- Outer screen is more comfortable to type as its wider and the keyboard not as cramped
- Videos are nicer to watch on it
- Apps will look better (they won't have to be optimized to run on a taller and narrower screen)
- Flex mode is improved with more space for controls and actions
Of course, we also have the bigger internal display to use. But many times as we run around through our daily lives, we don't have time to use the bigger display, or it's not comfortable (imagine having to reply to a message in a crowded subway, for example, and you have to unfold the display). The big internal display is more for when you're working, or being creative, and not when running out and about.
All in all, the tall screen on the Fold doesn't really give you a choice which display to use: you have to unfold the phone to type faster, for example. But a wider screen gives you that choice - to unfold or not to unfold, basically. And as I like to say, having choice is better than no choice. And isn't that what a foldable phone is all about?
