Google has given Pixel fans a treat this morning by releasing the first official clear look at the upcoming Google Pixel 9 Pro . Following days of massive leaks , we are now seeing a sneak peek video that provides a fuller picture of what the device will look like, without it being a prototype or a leaked render.









While it doesn't dive deep into specifics, it showcases a sleek design and a prominent camera module housing three lenses. This design is in line with earlier leaks, hinting at a significant upgrade in its camera capabilities





A breakup letter

The video begins with Gemini asking what it could do for the user today, to which the user replies with an elaborate prompt on how to write a breakup letter to their old phone. The request states, "Write me a breakup letter. Tell them I've found something new. That actually feels magical. Not just the same old thing. Oh, and have it start, 'Dear Old Phone'."





The result is the slow reveal of the Pixel 9 Pro as it turns to show its back in its Porcelain color, along with a reminder that the Made by Google event will be coming up soon on August 13th. The video description calls the Pixel 9 Pro "A phone built for the Gemini era. It can do a lot—even let your old phone down easy."





DEVELOPING...