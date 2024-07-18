Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!

New official Google Pixel 9 Pro sneak peek video writes a breakup letter to your old phone

By
1comment
New official Google Pixel 9 Pro sneak peek video writes a breakup letter to your old phone
Google has given Pixel fans a treat this morning by releasing the first official clear look at the upcoming Google Pixel 9 Pro. Following days of massive leaks, we are now seeing a sneak peek video that provides a fuller picture of what the device will look like, without it being a prototype or a leaked render. 

Video Thumbnail

While it doesn't dive deep into specifics, it showcases a sleek design and a prominent camera module housing three lenses. This design is in line with earlier leaks, hinting at a significant upgrade in its camera capabilities.

A breakup letter

The video begins with Gemini asking what it could do for the user today, to which the user replies with an elaborate prompt on how to write a breakup letter to their old phone. The request states, "Write me a breakup letter. Tell them I've found something new. That actually feels magical. Not just the same old thing. Oh, and have it start, 'Dear Old Phone'." 

The result is the slow reveal of the Pixel 9 Pro as it turns to show its back in its Porcelain color, along with a reminder that the Made by Google event will be coming up soon on August 13th. The video description calls the Pixel 9 Pro "A phone built for the Gemini era. It can do a lot—even let your old phone down easy."

DEVELOPING...
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile loses out to Verizon but demolishes competitors in customer loyalty survey
T-Mobile loses out to Verizon but demolishes competitors in customer loyalty survey

Latest News

Microsoft launches mobile version of its Designer app powered by AI
Microsoft launches mobile version of its Designer app powered by AI
Apple reportedly used videos without permission from late night hosts and others to train AI (Apple replies)
Apple reportedly used videos without permission from late night hosts and others to train AI (Apple replies)
Huawei is no longer keeping quiet about the Kirin chips powering its high-end phones
Huawei is no longer keeping quiet about the Kirin chips powering its high-end phones
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Three new weather widgets full of data could be coming to Android
Three new weather widgets full of data could be coming to Android
Android Auto working on integrating car radio controls in a future update
Android Auto working on integrating car radio controls in a future update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless