Google Pixel 9 series prototypes leaked revealing new designs, faster charging, and more

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold prototype | Credit — NCC

One of the leaked images shows the phone lying completely flat, suggesting that it can be opened all the way, unlike the first-generation Fold.

Leaked prototype of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold | Images credit — NCC

Leaked Pixel 9 series charger | Images credit — NCC





Pixel 9 : 4,270mAh

: 4,270mAh Pixel 9 Pro : 4,955mAh

: 4,955mAh Pixel 9 Pro XL : 5,100mAh

: 5,100mAh Pixel 9 Pro Fold: 4,500mAh





Let's not forget about the other Pixels

The NCC reports also list the battery sizes for all four models and detail the radio support for the series. All models are certified for Thread, while the base lacks UWB, unlike the other variants. However, the leaks didn't stop there, as images of prototypes for the entire series were also revealed.