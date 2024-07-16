Buy Google Pixel 7a with a 50% Prime Day discount!
Google Pixel 9 series prototypes leaked revealing new designs, faster charging, and more

By
1comment
Google Pixel 9 series prototypes leaked revealing new designs, faster charging, and more
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold prototype | Credit — NCC

In a significant leak, new photos, battery sizes, and charging speeds of the entire Google Pixel 9 series have surfaced from the NCC regulatory agency, the Taiwanese equivalent of the FCC. This includes the first clear images of the highly anticipated Pixel 9 Pro Fold, showcasing its crease and confirming the move of the inner selfie camera to the corner of the screen. The new square camera arrangement, replacing the Pixel series' signature long camera bar, is also validated.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: A closer look

The most notable reveal is the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which appears to have a slimmer design than the original Pixel Fold, with reduced bezels and a less noticeable crease. The inner selfie camera has also been moved to the corner of the screen.

One of the leaked images shows the phone lying completely flat, suggesting that it can be opened all the way, unlike the first-generation Fold.

Leaked prototype of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold | Images credit — NCC

Charging Speed Improvements

The NCC reports also reveal new charging speeds for the Pixel 9 series. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is listed with a charging speed of 32.67W, suggesting that it will support at least 35W charging. This would be a significant improvement over the Pixel 8 Pro, which only supports up to 30W charging. Even a new 45W Google-branded charging brick has also been revealed.

Leaked Pixel 9 series charger | Images credit — NCC

The NCC reports also list the battery sizes for all four Pixel 9 models and detail the radio support for the Google Pixel 9 series. All models are certified for Thread, while the base Pixel 9 lacks UWB, unlike the other variants.

  • Pixel 9: 4,270mAh
  • Pixel 9 Pro: 4,955mAh
  • Pixel 9 Pro XL: 5,100mAh
  • Pixel 9 Pro Fold: 4,500mAh

Let's not forget about the other Pixels

However, the leaks didn't stop there, as images of prototypes for the entire Google Pixel 9 series were also revealed. You can see them all in the below galleries.

Leaked prototype of the Pixel 9 | Images credit — NCC

Leaked prototype of the Pixel 9 Pro | Images credit — NCC

Leaked prototype of the Pixel 9 Pro XL | Images credit — NCC

This massive leak provides a comprehensive preview of the Google Pixel 9 series ahead of its official launch. While these details are unofficial and subject to change, they offer a tantalizing glimpse into what Google has in store for its next generation of Pixel devices. The Made by Google event can't come soon enough!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

