Barely Blue Pixel 4a not happening any longer, phone delayed yet again: report

Google's upcoming budget phone, the Pixel 4a, has been delayed yet again, per a tipster.



Jon Prosser says that the company was originally planning to announce the phone in May but postponed it to June, before delaying it until July. The alleged plan at that time was to announce the phone on July 13. The release was apparently going to be staggered, with the "Just Black" model slated for August 6 and the "Barely Blue" version planned for October 1.





Google apparently had a change of mind again. Prosser hints that the "Barely Blue" Pixel 4a has been killed already. As for the "Just Black" model, it's no longer arriving on October 1.





Instead, it will probably be released on October 22. Google is still reportedly planning to unveil it on July 13 though.





Market conditions are seemingly behind the Pixel 4a delay



Pixel 4a is supposedly ready to ship. Prosser had previously said that the phone is ready, but Google is holding off an announcement because of market conditions. While he didn't go into details, it could be that Google thinks the time is not ripe for a new announcement because of the economic setback caused by the coronavirus. However, some reports suggest that the economic impact of the pandemic will not be as bad as previously believed.



The Pixel 4a will reportedly sport a 5.81-inch pinhole display and it will have the Snapdragon 730 inside which will be paired with 6GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB storage. The phone is expected to pack in a 3,080mAh battery and feature a 12.2MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter. It will probably inherit Pixel 4's video recording capabilities and the headphone jack will be retained.



