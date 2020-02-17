Android Google

The Google "Pixel 5" was just mentioned for the first time

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 17, 2020, 2:18 PM
Days after renders of an early prototype emerged online, the people over at 9To5Google have spotted the first official references to Google’s next-generation “Pixel 5” flagship ahead of its release later this year.

An employee is working with the "Pixel 5"


Commenting on a recent Android Open Source Project code change, one Google software engineer left a very clear comment in which he reveals the code isn’t working on the Pixel 4 but hasn’t yet been tested on the upcoming “Pixel 5.”

This would suggest Google is planning to, rather unsurprisingly, brand its next-generation flagships as the Pixel 5 series. Of course, we’re still around eight months away from the official unveiling and Google still has plenty of time to choose a different name.

Information uncovered by 9To5Google suggests the Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 5 XL are codenamed Redfin and Bramble respectively. The latter was recently spotted with the Linux kernel version 4.19, which matches that of the “Pixel 5” referenced by Google’s employee.

Google may be planning a unique new design


Because the Pixel 5 series is still so far away, very little is known about the next-generation flagship lineup at this stage. However, recently leaked renders suggest Google could be working on a unique new design to help its smartphones stand out from the crowd.

One of the three Pixel 5 prototypes Google is working on features a massive camera bump on the back. The latter kind of looks like a robot’s face, with the primary and telephoto cameras acting as the eyes, the new ultra-wide-angle shooter as the mouth, and the trusty LED flash as the nose.

The two-tone construction used on early Pixel smartphones is, once again, nowhere to be seen but the accented power key is present.

Renders of the front panel weren’t published, but information suggests an updated version of the Pixel 4’s design is used. That means users can expect to find a slimmer forehead complete with 3D face recognition and Motion Sense tech.

4 Comments

photo3
Reply

4. photo3

Posts: 35; Member since: Mar 11, 2016

I have seen a few of them. Saw three at a recent hockey game. A lot more iPhones but I am seeing more and more pixels especially the 3a. Zero interest at what it looks like because it going to look like what ever case I put it in.

posted on 23 min ago

Rocket
Reply

2. Rocket

Posts: 746; Member since: Feb 24, 2014

Its really sad to see a giant company like Google failing to design an eye catching phone, smh

posted on 24 min ago

Derekjeter
Reply

1. Derekjeter

Posts: 1581; Member since: Oct 27, 2011

What a horrible looking phone!! Google should just stop. Other than on TV I still have not see a single Pixel 3 or 4 in someone’s hand.

posted on 41 min ago

tuminatr
Reply

3. tuminatr

Posts: 1191; Member since: Feb 23, 2009

I have a P4xl they are out there. But to be open about it I did like the design of the 3xl better than the 4xl. I have grown to love the face unlock

posted on 24 min ago

