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OpenAI debuts cheaper ChatGPT subscription and confirms ads are coming

The new ChatGPT Go plan bridges the gap between free and premium, but it isn't ad-free.

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OpenAI just dropped a new, budget-friendly subscription that bridges the gap between free and premium, but it comes with a catch. While you’ll pay less than half the price of the Plus plan, you'll have to get used to seeing ads in your chat.

A cheaper plan with a commercial break


If you’ve been holding off on upgrading to ChatGPT Plus because $20 a month felt a bit steep, OpenAI finally has an answer for you. It’s called ChatGPT Go, and it’s rolling out globally today with a price tag of just $8 per month.

Previously tested in India, this new tier gives you a solid boost over the free version. You get 10x more messages, file uploads, and image generations using the GPT-5.2 Instant model, plus a longer memory so the bot doesn't forget who you are halfway through a project.

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However, the headline isn't just the price drop; it's the ad revenue. In a move that feels very "streaming service," OpenAI confirmed that ads are coming to both the free tier and this new $8 ChatGPT Go plan. The company says it will start testing these ads in the U.S. soon, placing them at the bottom of answers when relevant products or services match your conversation.

Why this shift is a big deal


For a long time, the gap between "free" and "$20/month" was massive. There was no middle ground for the casual user who wanted a bit more power but didn't need the absolute cutting-edge tools. ChatGPT Go fills that void, mimicking the ad-supported tiers we’ve seen take over the streaming world like Netflix and Hulu.

For the average user, this means the "clean," ad-free interface we've enjoyed for years is changing. If you want the pristine experience without product pitches, you now have to pay the full $20 premium for ChatGPT Plus (which, importantly, remains ad-free). Also, note that the top-tier "reasoning" models—like GPT-5.2 Thinking—are still locked behind that $20 paywall.

Would you pay $8/month for ChatGPT if it still showed ads?
Yes, the increased limits are worth it to me.
23.81%
No, if I pay money, I expect zero ads.
52.38%
I'll stick to the free version regardless.
14.29%
I'm staying on the $20 Plus plan to avoid them.
9.52%
21 Votes

Is $8 worth it if you're still the product?


I have mixed feelings about this. On one hand, I know plenty of students and casual writers who simply cannot justify $20 a month, and for them, $8 is a sweet spot. Getting increased limits on a fast model like GPT-5.2 Instant is undeniably a good value if you hit the free limits constantly.

But paying for a subscription and still seeing ads? That’s a tough pill to swallow. It shifts the vibe from a productivity tool to a content platform. I would say, if you are a light user, stick to the free version and ignore the ads. If you rely on this for work, bite the bullet and get the Plus plan. This middle tier feels like an awkward compromise—you’re paying, but you’re still getting the commercial breaks.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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