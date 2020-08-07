Surface Duo is likely coming next week
Surface Duo release date had leaked earlier
According to author Paul Thurrott, Microsoft's Most Valuable Professionals (MVP)s recently attended a virtual briefing for the Surface Duo and it will be launched on August 12.
This is in line with a July report which said production has started and the device will be released on August 24.
Microsoft MVPs were invited to attend a virtual Surface briefing, presumably for Duo, on August 12.— Paul Thurrott (@thurrott) August 6, 2020
The phone has apparently been given the go-ahead by the FCC and Bluetooth SIG already. We have also been seeing Microsoft executives tease the device.
The Surface Duo will likely boast two 5.6-inch AMOLED displays held together by a 360-degree hinge. The combined real estate will be 8.3-inches and the device does not have a cover display.
It will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 and only offer LTE connectivity. It is tipped to offer 6GB of RAM and 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of non-expandable storage. It is expected to feature a lone 11MP sensor and a 3,460mAh battery. The Surface Pen will also be supported.
Pricing details have not surfaced yet but it will likely cost a pretty penny.
What Surface Duo lacks on the hardware side will supposedly be compensated for on the software front. If leaks are to go by, Microsoft has been working really hard on the device's software and has even acquired a company especially for the phone and its successor.
Of course, that's not to say that there is any real substitute for powerful specs and the lack of 5G connectivity might alienate some buyers.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Surface Duo (6 updates)
-
Now reading
7 August Surface Duo is likely coming next week
-
2 August Man creates the Surface Duo using his 3D printer
-
26 July See the Surface Duo in action (sort of) on YouTube series "The Shiproom"
-
24 July Surface Duo moves even closer to getting released
-
23 July Microsoft Surface Duo visits the FCC; device could be released as soon as next month