Surface Duo is likely coming next week

Surface Duo release date had leaked earlier



According to author According to author Paul Thurrott , Microsoft's Most Valuable Professionals (MVP)s recently attended a virtual briefing for the Surface Duo and it will be launched on August 12.



This is in line with a This is in line with a July report which said production has started and the device will be released on August 24.





Microsoft MVPs were invited to attend a virtual Surface briefing, presumably for Duo, on August 12. — Paul Thurrott (@thurrott) August 6, 2020





The The Surface Duo will likely boast two 5.6-inch AMOLED displays held together by a 360-degree hinge. The combined real estate will be 8.3-inches and the device does not have a cover display.



It will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 and only offer LTE connectivity. It is tipped to offer 6GB of RAM and 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of non-expandable storage. It is expected to feature a lone 11MP sensor and a 3,460mAh battery. The Surface Pen will also be supported.



Pricing details have not surfaced yet but it will likely cost a pretty penny.



What Surface Duo lacks on the hardware side will supposedly be compensated for on the software front. If leaks are to go by, Microsoft has been working What Surface Duo lacks on the hardware side will supposedly be compensated for on the software front. If leaks are to go by, Microsoft has been working really hard on the device's software and has even acquired a company especially for the phone and its successor.