Android Microsoft

Surface Duo is likely coming next week

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Aug 07, 2020, 4:32 PM
Surface Duo is likely coming next week
The Surface Duo, which Microsoft announced last year in October, was earlier supposed to arrive during the 2020 holiday season. The dual-screen device sure looks more robust than foldable phones out there and could definitely help the company crack the smartphone market this time around. Given the supposed dated internals of the device, a Q4 launch might not be a good idea. And that's perhaps why the device will be launched sooner than expected.

Surface Duo release date had leaked earlier


According to author Paul Thurrott, Microsoft's Most Valuable Professionals (MVP)s recently attended a virtual briefing for the Surface Duo and it will be launched on August 12.

This is in line with a July report which said production has started and the device will be released on August 24.



The phone has apparently been given the go-ahead by the FCC and Bluetooth SIG already. We have also been seeing Microsoft executives tease the device.

The Surface Duo will likely boast two 5.6-inch AMOLED displays held together by a 360-degree hinge. The combined real estate will be 8.3-inches and the device does not have a cover display.

It will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 and only offer LTE connectivity. It is tipped to offer 6GB of RAM and 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of non-expandable storage. It is expected to feature a lone 11MP sensor and a 3,460mAh battery. The Surface Pen will also be supported.

Pricing details have not surfaced yet but it will likely cost a pretty penny. 

What Surface Duo lacks on the hardware side will supposedly be compensated for on the software front. If leaks are to go by, Microsoft has been working really hard on the device's software and has even acquired a company especially for the phone and its successor.

Of course, that's not to say that there is any real substitute for powerful specs and the lack of 5G connectivity might alienate some buyers.

