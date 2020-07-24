Microsoft's groundbreaking Surface Duo is coming to at least one major US carrier
According to Blass, who is almost never wrong about this type of stuff, Microsoft will join forces with AT&T for the impending release of the Surface Duo. While some sort of a carrier exclusivity deal is not to be ruled out, a subsequent tweet appears to suggest the multitasking-focused handset will see daylight on more than one US mobile network operator in time for the holidays. At the very least, it is possible that multiple carriers will pick up the Surface Duo... eventually.
AT&T's name, of course, is hardly surprising to hear, given that Ma Bell sells both the Samsung Galaxy Fold and 4G LTE-only Galaxy Z Flip while gearing up to release the latter phone's 5G-capable version on August 7. The nation's second-largest cellular company was also the exclusive US carrier for the experimental ZTE Axon M back in the day, basically supporting the foldable movement way before it was cool to do so.
Granted, the Surface Duo is a device like no other before it, pairing two 5.6-inch displays with a revolutionary 360-degree hinge to enable a never-before-seen level of flexibility for its future users.
Unfortunately, its rumored internals don't match that outstanding design, including a relatively unimpressive RAM count, outdated high-end processor, and no 5G speeds. Then again, that might help Microsoft keep the price point reasonable, possibly undercutting Samsung's fast-approaching Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G.