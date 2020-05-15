Microsoft Surface Duo will reportedly come with an aged chipset, 6GB of RAM, and an 11MP camera

When Microsoft announced the Surface Duo last year, it had the Snapdragon 855 under the hood. The company didn't share a lot of details at that time. Later on, a world-class camera was promised.



It was assumed that the final version will come with a newer chipset and powerful specs. However, it looks like Microsoft will be sticking with the same silicon and the rest of the features will be mid-tier at best.



reports that the Surface Duo will be powered by the Snapdragon 855. It will apparently have 6GB of RAM which will be paired with either 64GB or 256GB of internal storage. The device will also not be 5G-ready.



As is already known, the Surface Duo will sport two 5.6-inches screens and both will have a resolution of 1800x1350 pixels. The new report claims that these will be AMOLED panels and offer a pixel density of 401. They will also be compatible with the Surface Pen.



Coming to the camera, the foldable will apparently only have a single 11MP sensor above the right screen and it will perform the double duty of a selfie shooter and a rear camera. At first glance, the camera specs don't sound all that exciting, but maybe Microsoft will pull a Google and make the most of this single sensor with software side processing.





The Android device is expected to have a 3460mAh battery and USB-C fast charging will also be supported. However, it doesn't seem like wireless charging and NFC will be a part of the package.



Foldable phones with flagship-level specs are in the neighborhood of $2,000 and for re-entry into the smartphone market, it perhaps doesn't make sense for Microsoft to launch an exorbitantly priced device.