Windows Android Microsoft

Microsoft's Surface Duo release might be closer than you think, Surface Neo hits delay

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jul 29, 2020, 10:19 AM

In addition to the 2-in-1 Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro X tablets, which were commercially released shortly after their official announcements, Microsoft unveiled not one but two different foldable devices back in October 2019.

Unsurprisingly, the equally ambitious Surface Duo and Surface Neo were not ready for primetime right off the bat, being instead slated for vague and distant "holiday 2020" availability as the Redmond-based tech giant continued to work on getting the undoubtedly challenging dual-screen designs right. While temperatures haven't started dropping yet, there's some new information to discuss about the impending rollouts of these two groundbreaking gadgets, and... it's not all good.

The bad news is the Windows-powered Surface Neo is no longer scheduled to arrive in stores in time for the holidays, according to Microsoft's own webpage dedicated to this super-versatile beast. Unfortunately, the company has removed the official mention (as noticed by Windows Central) without replacing it with another hint on a possible release date, so we can't say for sure whether the Surface Neo will materialize in early 2021 or be delayed further.


On the bright side, Android multitaskers should be delighted to hear the Surface Duo is likely to start shipping "the week of August 24th." That's surprisingly early, although all those recent regulatory approvals and company teasers did strongly suggest the incredibly flexible and portable device was indeed right around the corner.

According to Windows Central's Zac Bowden, Surface Duo production is already underway, but while the dual-screen Android handset might be less than a month away, its price point remains under wraps and almost impossible to anticipate. 

After all, we are talking about a "phone" like no other on the market today, with two 5.6-inch displays connected by a 360-degree hinge and an overall... divisive spec sheet rumored to include an outdated high-end Snapdragon 855 processor, relatively unremarkable 6GB RAM count, a single 11MP camera reportedly pulling double duty as both rear and front-facing shooter, as well as no 5G support.


Meanwhile, the Surface Neo is expected to use a similar 360-degree hinge to connect two 9-inch screens... eventually, with a built-in pen and detachable keyboard also teased last year to highlight the potential for productivity and immense power of this Intel-based device that otherwise remains cloaked in secrecy.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 & Note 20 Ultra 5G could be very expensive
Popular stories
Check out the one and only Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G in the flesh
Popular stories
OnePlus Nord is officially coming to the US... But it might be a different one
Popular stories
Best back to school deals and sales from Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung and others

Popular stories

Popular stories
Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G and Apple Watch Series 6 pre-order and shipment dates leak
Popular stories
Sprint's name could live on and T-Mobile will (indirectly) join forces with Best Buy on August 2
Popular stories
Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders
Popular stories
First 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) series details leak ahead of Galaxy Note 20 debut
Popular stories
Here's how much Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G could cost in the US
Popular stories
Samsung Unpacked lineup confirmed: Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, Tab S7 (5G), more

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless