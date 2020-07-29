Microsoft's Surface Duo release might be closer than you think, Surface Neo hits delay
In addition to the 2-in-1 Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro X tablets, which were commercially released shortly after their official announcements, Microsoft unveiled not one but two different foldable devices back in October 2019.
On the bright side, Android multitaskers should be delighted to hear the Surface Duo is likely to start shipping "the week of August 24th." That's surprisingly early, although all those recent regulatory approvals and company teasers did strongly suggest the incredibly flexible and portable device was indeed right around the corner.
According to Windows Central's Zac Bowden, Surface Duo production is already underway, but while the dual-screen Android handset might be less than a month away, its price point remains under wraps and almost impossible to anticipate.
After all, we are talking about a "phone" like no other on the market today, with two 5.6-inch displays connected by a 360-degree hinge and an overall... divisive spec sheet rumored to include an outdated high-end Snapdragon 855 processor, relatively unremarkable 6GB RAM count, a single 11MP camera reportedly pulling double duty as both rear and front-facing shooter, as well as no 5G support.
Meanwhile, the Surface Neo is expected to use a similar 360-degree hinge to connect two 9-inch screens... eventually, with a built-in pen and detachable keyboard also teased last year to highlight the potential for productivity and immense power of this Intel-based device that otherwise remains cloaked in secrecy.