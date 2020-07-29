Microsoft's Surface Duo release might be closer than you think, Surface Neo hits delay









Unsurprisingly, the equally ambitious Surface Duo and Surface Neo were not ready for primetime right off the bat, being instead slated for vague and distant "holiday 2020" availability as the Redmond-based tech giant continued to work on getting the undoubtedly challenging dual-screen designs right. While temperatures haven't started dropping yet, there's some new information to discuss about the impending rollouts of these two groundbreaking gadgets, and... it's not all good.





The bad news is the Windows-powered Surface Neo is no longer scheduled to arrive in stores in time for the holidays, according to Microsoft's own webpage dedicated to this super-versatile beast. Unfortunately, the company has removed the official mention ( as noticed by Windows Central ) without replacing it with another hint on a possible release date, so we can't say for sure whether the Surface Neo will materialize in early 2021 or be delayed further.









On the bright side, Android multitaskers should be delighted to hear the Surface Duo is likely to start shipping "the week of August 24th." That's surprisingly early, although all those recent regulatory approvals and company teasers did strongly suggest the incredibly flexible and portable device was indeed right around the corner.





According to Windows Central's Zac Bowden , Surface Duo production is already underway, but while the dual-screen Android handset might be less than a month away, its price point remains under wraps and almost impossible to anticipate.





After all, we are talking about a "phone" like no other on the market today, with two 5.6-inch displays connected by a 360-degree hinge and an overall... divisive spec sheet rumored to include an outdated high-end Snapdragon 855 processor, relatively unremarkable 6GB RAM count, a single 11MP camera reportedly pulling double duty as both rear and front-facing shooter, as well as no 5G support.









Meanwhile, the Surface Neo is expected to use a similar 360-degree hinge to connect two 9-inch screens... eventually, with a built-in pen and detachable keyboard also teased last year to highlight the potential for productivity and immense power of this Intel-based device that otherwise remains cloaked in secrecy.



