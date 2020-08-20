Microsoft Surface Duo benchmark scores are a rebuttal to 'dead on arrival' jibes
The Microsoft Surface Duo can now be pre-ordered and it will hit the shelves on September 10. In the words of Windows and devices chief Panos Panay, this is one of the "one of the sexiest devices" the company has ever built. With its Gorilla Glass reinforced screen and 360-degree hinge, it sure sounds like a robust alternative to the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Huawei Mate Xs.
Its 2019-esque core specs are a bit of a let down though, especially if you consider its $1,399 price tag. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 855, which is three generations old at this point if you take into account the mid-cycle refreshes as well. It features 6GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of non-expandable storage.
This doesn't necessarily mean that it will be a slowpoke device and a recent Geekbench listing (via Windows Latest) points toward the same.
The Surface Duo apparently achieved a single-core score of 762 and a multi-core score of 2867.
Sure, they pale in comparison to what Snapdragon 865 Plus-powered smartphones can manage, but they are enough to beat the LTE Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr.
Benchmark results aren't always reflective of true world performance and we will have to wait for the device to come out to see how it does.
The Surface Duo runs Android, and not Microsoft's own OS
The Surface Duo features two 5.6-inch OLED displays that combine into a larger 8.1-inch panel when unfolded. It offers a single 11MP camera and 3,577mAh of total battery capacity. Microsoft claims that the device will last all day on a single charge.
The device is not 5G ready and also doesn't support NFC. It is compatible with the Surface Pen but you will have to buy it separately.
Microsoft will support the device with OS and security updates for 3 years.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Surface Duo (15 updates)
-
Now reading
20 August Microsoft Surface Duo benchmark scores are a rebuttal to 'dead on arrival' jibes
-
14 August Here's how you can save up to a massive $700 on Microsoft's extravagant Surface Duo
-
13 August Microsoft follows Samsung's suit with a rare Android commitment for the Surface Duo
-
12 August Pre-order the dual-screened Surface Duo right now; here's how
-
12 August Microsoft's one-of-a-kind Surface Duo gets a US release date and price tag at last