Microsoft Surface Duo benchmark scores are a rebuttal to 'dead on arrival' jibes



Its 2019-esque core specs are a bit of a let down though, especially if you consider its $1,399 price tag. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 855, which is three generations old at this point if you take into account the mid-cycle refreshes as well. It features 6GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of non-expandable storage.



This doesn't necessarily mean that it will be a slowpoke device and a recent Geekbench listing (via Windows Latest) points toward the same.







The Surface Duo apparently achieved a single-core score of 762 and a multi-core score of 2867.



Sure, they pale in comparison to what Snapdragon 865 Plus-powered smartphones can manage, but they are enough to beat the LTE Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr.



Benchmark results aren't always reflective of true world performance and we will have to wait for the device to come out to see how it does.



The Surface Duo runs Android, and not Microsoft's own OS







The Surface Duo features two 5.6-inch OLED displays that combine into a larger 8.1-inch panel when unfolded. It offers a single 11MP camera and 3,577mAh of total battery capacity. Microsoft claims that the device will last all day on a single charge.



The device is not 5G ready and also doesn't support NFC. It is compatible with the Surface Pen but you will have to buy it separately.



