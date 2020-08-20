Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
Android Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Duo benchmark scores are a rebuttal to 'dead on arrival' jibes

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Aug 20, 2020, 11:24 AM
Microsoft Surface Duo benchmark scores are a rebuttal to 'dead on arrival' jibes
The Microsoft Surface Duo can now be pre-ordered and it will hit the shelves on September 10. In the words of Windows and devices chief Panos Panay, this is one of the "one of the sexiest devices" the company has ever built. With its Gorilla Glass reinforced screen and 360-degree hinge, it sure sounds like a robust alternative to the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Huawei Mate Xs

Its 2019-esque core specs are a bit of a let down though, especially if you consider its $1,399 price tag. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 855, which is three generations old at this point if you take into account the mid-cycle refreshes as well. It features 6GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of non-expandable storage.

This doesn't necessarily mean that it will be a slowpoke device and a recent Geekbench listing (via Windows Latest) points toward the same. 


The Surface Duo apparently achieved a single-core score of 762 and a multi-core score of 2867.

Sure, they pale in comparison to what Snapdragon 865 Plus-powered smartphones can manage, but they are enough to beat the LTE Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr.

Benchmark results aren't always reflective of true world performance and we will have to wait for the device to come out to see how it does. 

The Surface Duo runs Android, and not Microsoft's own OS



The Surface Duo features two 5.6-inch OLED displays that combine into a larger 8.1-inch panel when unfolded. It offers a single 11MP camera and 3,577mAh of total battery capacity. Microsoft claims that the device will last all day on a single charge.

The device is not 5G ready and also doesn't support NFC. It is compatible with the Surface Pen but you will have to buy it separately.

Microsoft will support the device with OS and security updates for 3 years.

Related phones

Surface Duo
Microsoft Surface Duo View Full specs
$3000
  • Display 5.6 inches
  • Camera 11 MP (Single camera)
    front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
    6GB RAM
  • Battery 3500 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Review
Popular stories
Dear phone makers, STOP putting macro cameras on phones
Popular stories
Where to buy the Pixel 4a: deals and price at the Google Store, Best Buy and Verizon
Popular stories
Here's when the Google Pixel 5 & Pixel 4a (5G) could be announced

Popular stories

Popular stories
Newest Google Pixel 5 leak reveals very small battery for 5G flagship
Popular stories
After Apple, Google kicks out the Fortnite app, too, and gets sued by Epic
Popular stories
Samsung allegedly says fog inside the Galaxy Note 20's camera is normal
Popular stories
Samsung reportedly drops feature from 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) because it can't top Apple's version
Popular stories
Apple's failure to approve updated Telegram app gives Android users first crack at new feature
Popular stories
Reliable leaker 'confirms' Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G release date

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless