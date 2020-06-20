Android Microsoft

Surface Duo will reportedly get updated to Android 11 soon after launch

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jun 20, 2020, 3:34 PM
Since the Microsoft Surface Duo is reportedly launching next month, it will likely ship with Android 10. It could be one of the first devices to get updated to Android 11 if a new report is to be believed.

Windows Latest claims Microsoft has started working on Android 11 for its dual-screen device and that it would be rolled out within a few months of the launch. The next version of Android will probably be made official in September and that's when potential Surface Duo owners can expect it on the device. 

Provided the report is legitimate, it shows Microsoft is pretty serious about software support, something most consumers will appreciate. 

Microsoft's Edge browser and Outlook app will reportedly work natively on the dual-screen device too. Similarly, the handset will be compatible with the company's Your Phone app, according to Windows Central's Zac Bowden. Bowden says that the app can already differentiate between conventional Android phones and the dual-screen Surface Duo.



In short, it seems like Microsoft wants no compromises when it comes to software and is hard at work to optimize the user experience as much possible. 

The Surface Duo will probably feature lackluster specs: the Snapdragon 855 chip, 6GB of RAM, 4G connectivity, a 3460mAh battery, and a single 11 MP camera. Thus, software optimization is all the more important to give the device a fighting chance. 

Samsung is expected to launch two foldable phones next month - the Galaxy Fold 2 and a 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip. Even the later is tipped to have the Snapdragon 865 under the hood, which makes the Surface Duo sound underwhelming in comparison.

Microsoft does have one weapon in its arsenal - the Surface Pen. Although the Surface Duo will offer stylus support, the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 probably won't and this could help the former attract more buyers.

Still, Microsoft is supposedly not sitting pretty and is eager for its dual-screen device to hit the shelves before Samsung's upcoming bendable devices.

