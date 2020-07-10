Surface Duo with case and stylus teased again on Twitter
On the screen of the upcoming dual-display smartphone, we can see the Microsoft OneNote app running, with a couple of recipe pages written on it. The one for olive breadsticks is open, showing some handwritten text. This tease is indeed under the guise of Mr. Shaw casually cooking up olive bread sticks.
Kalamata olive bread sticks in first rise. pic.twitter.com/XQvC00jgxT— Frank X. Shaw (@fxshaw) July 9, 2020
Microsoft's exciting new take on the dual-screen smartphone, in the face of the Surface Duo, is rumored for an early launch possibly as soon as weeks from now. However, the official Surface Duo page on the company's website still says that it is to be released during the holiday season. If an early release is to happen soon, it will likely be for a limited number of Surface Duos.
The smartphone has been teased as a mobile productivity powerhouse, and will reportedly get updated to Android 11 soon after launch. Unlike folding phones, which feature a single flexible display, the Surface Duo follows a different design, with two separate displays held together by a hinge.
Stylus pen support for it has been rumored for a while, and is now basically confirmed. However, it's still not known whether the Surface Duo will come with a stylus in the box, or those who want one will need to buy it separately. Some rumors did suggest that a stylus will not only be included, but will fit inside of the smartphone similarly to a Galaxy Note pen, but that is clearly not the case.
