Pre-order the dual-screened Surface Duo right now; here's how

If you're interested in pre-ordering the dual-screened Surface Duo
productivity tool, you can do so right now from the Microsoft Store
. As Microsoft points out, "Surface Duo will work on AT&T, T-Mobile
and Verizon
networks including subsidiary and international partner networks." The variant with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage is priced at $1,399.99 while the model with 256GB of storage carries a price tag that is $100 higher. You can get as much as $700 off with a qualified trade-in.
Pre-order the Surface Duo from Microsoft or AT&T
The dual screened phone is set to arrive on September 10th and those reserving a unit can select from receiving a free nano-SIM card, an AT&T
SIM card (for those of you with an AT&T account or planning on opening one) or receiving no SIM card at all to move over an existing line.
You can now pre-order the dual-screen Surface Duo
If you want to reserve your Surface Duo directly from AT&T
, the nation's third-largest carrier will accept pre-orders starting at the stroke of midnight ET. That means you folks on the West Coast can still reserve a unit at a decent time (9 pm PT on Wednesday night).
The Surface Duo sports two 5.6-inch AMOLED screens, each with a resolution of 1350 x 1800. When both displays are open at a 180-degree angle, it forms an 8.1-inch AMOLED display with a combined resolution of 1800 x 2700. In the middle of the two displays is the revolutionary hinge that opens up to 360 degrees. Powering the device is the Snapdragon 855, one generation old. The combination of the high retail price and the older chipset might deter some buyers.
Microsoft explained to Tech Radar
why it decided to use the previous generation chip on the Surface Duo. "The Snapdragon 855 is time-tested and rock-solid, designed to meet the needs of the demanding, productivity-based experiences Surface Duo was created to deliver. It harnesses the best in 4G connectivity, delivering the fastest 4G speeds available today. For both connectivity and computational graphics, the Snapdragon 855 simultaneously drives 2 PixelSense displays. It’s a fast processor with great power management for all-day battery life.
In setting out to design and manufacture Surface Duo, much of the innovation is in the OLED display technology, the dynamic hinge, system integration, the interaction model, and software development. In order to start development of these advanced technologies and also qualify a mobile device, with multiple postures, we developed on an existing platform that allowed for long lead submittals and qualifications during the advanced technology development. The Snapdragon 855 was the perfect solution when Surface Duo was first in development more than 2 years ago, and the stability of the platform and performance in the market allowed us to get to market in a timely manner, delivering the productivity-focused performance that our customers are looking for."
The 3577mAh dual battery promises all-day battery life and an 18W charger comes in the box. Microsoft says that the battery provides up to 15.5 hours of Local Video Playback, up to 10 days of Standby Time, and up to 27 hours of Talk Time. An 11MP camera handles both regular photography duties and selfies, and Android 10 is pre-installed. A few weeks after launch, an update to Android 11 is expected to be disseminated
.
The Surface Duo can deliver an 8.1-inch display with both screens open at 180-degrees
When you receive your Surface Duo starting on the 10th of next month, you might rip up the box looking for the Surface Slim Pen that appears in many of the promotional pictures of the device. The truth is that the digital writing tool is not included with the Surface Duo and must be purchased separately.
Still, if you're cool with that, you can whip out your charge card and reserve a Surface Duo right this second from Microsoft, or pre-order it tonight from AT&T.