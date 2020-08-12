Pre-order the dual-screened Surface Duo right now; here's how

Pre-order the Surface Duo from Microsoft or AT&T



The Surface Duo sports two 5.6-inch AMOLED screens, each with a resolution of 1350 x 1800. When both displays are open at a 180-degree angle, it forms an 8.1-inch AMOLED display with a combined resolution of 1800 x 2700. In the middle of the two displays is the revolutionary hinge that opens up to 360 degrees. Powering the device is the Snapdragon 855, one generation old. The combination of the high retail price and the older chipset might deter some buyers.







When you receive your Surface Duo starting on the 10th of next month, you might rip up the box looking for the Surface Slim Pen that appears in many of the promotional pictures of the device. The truth is that the digital writing tool is not included with the Surface Duo and must be purchased separately.





Still, if you're cool with that, you can whip out your charge card and reserve a Surface Duo right this second from Microsoft, or pre-order it tonight from AT&T.

