Android Google

Case maker posts Pixel 4a image and... the game is on!

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jul 31, 2020, 7:49 PM
Case maker posts Pixel 4a image and... the game is on!
The Google Pixel 4a is finally launching on Monday. We already have a fair idea of what the phone would look like and now accessory maker Spigen has posted an up-close and personal photo of the handset and we are all for it!

The Pixel 4a will probably sport a punch-hole screen and in the photo, it looks a lot better than the Pixel 4 XL. Now, case makers usually manufacture accessories based on the final prototype of a device and this perhaps explains why we are seeing the white model here, which was reportedly canceled. Later on, the Barely Blue model was supposedly nixed too and now we are left with the Just Black variant. 


Spigen has a respectable track record and chances are that the Pixel 4a will look exactly like what it has shown, except for the color.

The image doesn't show the phone from all sides but based on what we can see, it looks like the Pixel 4a will be one good looking handset with a sturdy build. The recently released OnePlus Nord doesn't fare so well in this department. A durability test has shown that it succumbs under pressure and many users are reporting screen tinting issues as well.

With its pinhole screen and thin bezels, the Pixel 4a could also give the iPhone SE a run for its money. 


Pixel 4a will not just be a good looking midranger, it will reportedly be quite affordable too!


The Pixel 4a will seemingly be powered by the Snapdragon 730 and alleged benchmark results show that its performance will be quite decent. It will likely come with a 5.8-inches OLED display, a 12MP main camera and an 8MP selfie shooter. A 3,080mAh battery will keep the lights on.

According to a report, the 128GB model will cost $349, which means the 64GB might be even cheaper. 

Google might be running a little late this year, but it appears that the Pixel 3a success story will be replicated.

